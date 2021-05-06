Fortnite Season 6 Challenges Leaked: What Are The Fortnite Week 8 Challenges?

Famous Fortnite leaker and data miner iFireMonkey has shown us the week 8 challenges ahead of time. They are going to be released on Thursday, May 6, at 9 AM EDT / 2 PM BST. So what are these week 8 quests/challenges? Continue reading to know all about the Fortnite Season 6 challenges and how to finish them before the time ends.

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges Leaked

The Fortnite Season 6 Chapter 2 Week 8 Quests are mentioned below:

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

For the 2nd challenge, all that you need to do is reach the Guardian Towers three times. This can be done at any point in time and the best time would be while you are rotating to the next safe zone. You need to open a total of 2 chests (3rd challenge) and fire yourself from the top of the launcher.

For the 4th challenge, you will need to deal damage to an opponent within a matter of 10 seconds after you have landed. To achieve this you need to land at a place where a lot of players usually jump. Or just time your jump and keep following the players who are jumping in front of you. As soon as they land, you will have the best chance to damage them even if you lose that match in the fight.

All the remaining challenges are not that hard and can be achieved in a single match. Reach the Durr burger kitchen and perform a dance, after that make your way to the Pizza Pit and use the firefly jar. Finally, you need to drive a vehicle from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without getting out of it, do it one time and you will be done with this week's challenges.

IMAGE: Epic Games