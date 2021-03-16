Fortnite Season 6: How To Craft Weapons And New Items In The Game

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Crafting

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like how to craft in Fortnite and why is crafting important in Fortnite. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 that could answer their questions including how to craft in Fortnite and why is crafting important in Fortnite. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

Press the Alt button in order to open your inventory.

Open the Crafting tab.

There, you will be able to spot a list of items that can help you craft new objects with the required items in your inventory.

Then collect all the required items required that have been mentioned in the inventory.

Then press the tab button in order to start the crafting.

Apart from this, we have also managed to get a video that could help you with the crafting in Fortnite

Fortnite makers have now confirmed that they are going to release a new Neymar Jr and Lara Croft skin in the game. This has also been confirmed on Epic Games official website and a preview of Lara Croft skin can also be seen over there. But the Neymar Jr skin still does not have a preview and will be added soon. The site says, “coming soon” as soon as you click on Neymar Jr option. Apart from that, the players might be able to but these skins from the game’s store with a specific amount of V-Bucks in the game.

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.