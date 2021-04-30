Fortnite Season 6 Mythic Weapons Locations And Exotic Weapons Locations Guide

Fortnite is one of the most popular games today. The game is enjoyed thoroughly by a variety of players across all playable platforms. The latest season, Primal is out now and the players are in love with it. This new season has seen the arrival of a plethora of new content. Players would like to learn Fortnite Season 6 Mythic Weapons Locations.

Fortnite Season 6 Mythic Weapons Locations

Many players have asked where are the Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Season 6? In total there are 2 Mythic Weapons that players can collect in the latest season of Fortnite. These mythic weapons, when used correctly, provide massive advantage to the players. Check out where are the mythic weapons in Fortnite Season 6 below:

Spire Primal Shotgun

This is a shotgun that causes absolute chaos and is the weapon of choice for the Spire Assassin itself. In close range, this weapon can absolutely destroy any opponent that risks coming close enough. Players will have to head to the Spire POI that was introduced in the new Season to acquire this weapon. Once in the Spire, the players will see the Spire Assassin patrolling the area. Defeating her will make her drop the weapon the player needs, maintaining distance and attacking is the way to go with this opponent.

Spire Jump Boots

These boots will provide the players an unreal jumping boost, which will provide advantageous while try to evade other enemies. There is a catch to acquiring the boots though, players will have to first head towards one of the 6 mini spires that have introduced in the new season. Here the players will find Guardians protecting these mini spires. They will have to defeat these Guardians, who will then drop a Spire artifact. This artifact is a glowing orb that the players will have to carry, while their weapons are disabled, to the Spire Relic. The orb will direct the players to the relic, once they reach there, they will have to interact with it to initiate a cut scene and get the Spire Jump Boots for themselves.

Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Season 6

The latest season has seen the entry of weapons to the new weapon category, Exotic. These weapons are rare finds and provide special bonuses while using them, all the stats of these weapons are boosted, compared to the other ones. Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Season 6 have been carried over from the previous season. These weapons can be bought from various NPCs around the map. Check out the Fortnite exotic weapons locations below:

Hop Rock Dualies: Can be purchased in Logjam Woodworks from Gutbomb

Chug Cannon: Can be purchased in Slurpy Swamp from Slurp Jonesy

Shadow Tracker Pistol: Can be purchased in Dance Club Cabin from Power Chord

Dub Shotgun: Can be purchased in the south of Steamy Stacks from Burnout

Grappler Bow: Can be purchased in Stealthy Stronghold from Lara Croft

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter