Fortnite Season 6 New Guns: Check Out All New Weapons Released With Update

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Seaosn 6 new weapons

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like is the pump back in Fortnite and which are Fortnite Season 6 new guns. This is because the makers have added a number of new features and content to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 that could answer their questions including is the pump back in Fortnite and which are Fortnite Season 6 new guns. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

The makers have shared a trailer that shows Agent Jones using the pump-action shotgun. This certainly proves that the gun is back in the game. Apart from that, the official website of the game has confirmed that a number of new guns are going to be added to the game and it says the players are now needed to create, “high-damage primal weapons like the Primal Rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the Revolver, and powerful bows like the Flame and Metal Bow.” A popular data miner called Hypex has also shared a post on his Twitter account about the Fortnite Season 6 new weapons. See the post here.

More about Fortnite Season 6

Everything has come down to this. Agent Jones is putting a stop to it.



Play through the Zero Crisis Finale in-game now. #FortnitePrimal pic.twitter.com/S8i1HlE03f — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) March 16, 2021

Fortnite makers have now confirmed that they are going to release a new Neymar Jr and Lara Croft skin in the game. This has also been confirmed on Epic Games official website and a preview of Lara Croft skin can also be seen over there. But the Neymar Jr skin still does not have a preview and will be added soon. The site says, “coming soon” as soon as you click on the Neymar Jr option. Apart from that, the players might be able to but these skins from the game’s store with a specific amount of V-Bucks in the game.

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post ahs took a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves.