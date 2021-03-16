Fortnite Season 6 Patch Notes: Updates And Changes Made To Creative Mode Of Game

Fortnite Season 6 has just been released and the players are certainly extremely excited for it. Fortnite season 6 patch notes for the Creative version of the game have also been released and the players are certainly curious about it. To help them pout, we have managed to gather some information about Fortnite season 6 patch notes for Creative game mode. Read

Fortnite Season 6 Patch Notes for Creative

(All these pointers have been picked up from Epic Games' official website)

IMPROVED BARRIER DEVICE

ISLAND GRID CHANGES

To help creators remember which size of Grid Island is being used: The normal Grid Island now appears Green. The Large Grid Island now appears Blue. The Flat Grid Hub still appears Gray.

ISLANDS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the Featured Island Rift locations were shifted to the right in the hub. Fixed an issue where the player could lose functionality during a game when an X-4 Stormwing was present on the island. Fixed an issue where a Seasonal Rift showed up instead of the Main Player Rift in the hub. Fixed an issue where the Start Game UI was hidden but could still start the game. Fixed an issue where the player could not edit island game settings. Fixed an issue where players sometimes encountered old hubs when using Creative Fill.

GAMEPLAY BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the player was halted every time a shot landed.

TOOLS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where the player could move while navigating the inventory. Fixed an issue where the Equip button in the creative inventory did not function properly.

WEAPONS AND ITEMS BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where players could become invisible when using hiding props. Fixed an issue where the Mounted Turret failed to function properly. Fixed an issue where the Campfire was not destroyed when rocks were deleted. Fixed an issue where the Beacon badges did not respect view distance in-game.

PREFABS AND GALLERIES BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where assets from the Oasis Island prefab and gallery could not be destroyed. Fixed an issue with low draw distance for the Primitive Shapes Gallery.

DEVICES FIXES