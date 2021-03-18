Fortnite Season 6 Week 1 Challenges Leaked: Find Out This Week's Epic And Legendary Quests

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games on the planet today. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game where people compete to remain the last man standing to win the game. There are also dozens of other game modes. The reason Fortnite has remained on the top in online gaming has been because their developer, Epic games have been adding a lot of updates and features regularly along with removing bugs and other problems in the game. Read on below to take a look at the weekly Fortnite Challenges for Season 6, week 1.

Fortnite Challenges Leaked for Season 6 Week 1

Every week Fortnite has epic and legendary challenges which help players increase their battle pass XP and gain levels. Secondly, these challenges also help players to earn V-bucks. V-bucks is the in-game Fortnite currency that lets players buy special skins and cosmetics for their characters. Here are the Fortnite epic and legendary challenges for Season 6, Week 1.

Hunt Wildlife

Craft Primal weapons using bones and makeshift weapons

Craft a hunter’s cloak

Talk to characters

Collect mechanical parts from vehicles, trailers, buses, or tractors

Craft mechanical weapons using mechanical parts and a makeshift weapon

Find golden artifacts near The Spire

Craft Items

About Fortnite Season 6

Every season of Fortnite comes with a specific theme. Season 5 of Fortnite, which ended recently, was themed on Bounty Hunters. Season 6 of the game also continues on the hunter theme. While players don't get to play as bounty hunters this season, they still need to go hunting a lot, as mentioned in the above challenges. All the epic and legendary challenges have something to do with hunting.

This season, players are hunting for animals, from chickens to wolves to even boars. While the game has had animals like sharks before, these land animals are a brand new addition. There have also been a lot of changes to the map and the Battlepass which makes the Season 6 experience feel fresh and unique. The epic and legendary challenges for this week are already live and you will find many NPC's on the map who will assign these challenges to you. Make sure you get it done in a week's time or you'll lose out on the challenge rewards. Stay tuned for more news on Fortnite and gaming.