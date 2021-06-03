Fortnite Season 7 Latest Leaks: New Animals, Skins And Aliens

Fortnite Season 7 Chapter 2 is where all the buzz is right now. Fortnite has really outdone themselves with the previous season update and the tons of content they have provided. Fortnite has become one of the most famous online multiplayer games out there, and with fame also comes the leaks. Fortnite has always been a victim of leaks by professional data miners and leakers. However, these leaks also create a lot of hype for the upcoming content, so it is a win-win situation. Although Fortnite's season 7 is supposed to be jam-packed with content, reports suggest that there is a lot more still to come by Epic. Many players wish to learn about Fortnite Season 7 Leaks.

Fortnite Season 7 Leaks

With the UFOs that have appeared in Fortnite and players being abducted by it, it's safe to say the next season of Fortnite seems to be Alien-themed. Fortnite leaks also point towards an alien-themed season as data miners have figured that many alien assets have been added to the game off lately. Apart from this Fortnite Leaks also suggest that 3 new animals will be added to the game, kangaroo, octopus, and platypus. Many players are also wondering when does Fortnite Season 7 start.

When does Fortnite Season 7 Start?

Fortnite Season 6 began on the 16th of March 2021 and has been going strong since then. According to a leak from iFireMonkey on Twitter, Fortnite Season 7 has already reached the staging server phase. It is only a matter of time for the new season to be released. The release date for Fortnite Season 7 has been set for the 8th of June 2021. On that day the players will be greeted with a whole new season, new events, challenges, battle pass, POIs, and more.

Chapter 2 - Season 7 is now on the Staging servers, meaning it's fully prepared to release on June 8th! — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 2, 2021

Fortnite UFOs Arrive

As mentioned earlier, UFOs have arrived in Fortnite. These Fortnite UFOs aren’t just floating objects that players can see, they also interact with the players in Fortnite Island. Players can get abducted by these UFOs and suffer from special side effects which give them powers in the game. The UFOs have been spotted around Risky Reels. The players are beamed up while being abducted by the UFOs.

Aliens are now appearing in game on Fortnite!



Video VIA @RexiumFN pic.twitter.com/Aqt8rdGv5P — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) June 2, 2021

Once the players are abducted by the UFO, are shot out in another area of the map. Once they are shot out, they lose most of their stamina but maintain full health and armor. The best bet to get abducted is to stand closer to the UFO spawn location. These are all the hints that point towards Fortnite Aliens being the theme for Season 7. Players will just have to wait until the release of Fortnite Season 7, which is on the 8th of June, to know what Fortnite actually plans to deliver.

IMAGE: IFIREMONKEY TWITTER