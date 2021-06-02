Fortnite Season 7 Leaks: Fortnite UFOs, Fortnite Aliens And More To Come In Season 7

Fortnite releases seasonal updates quite frequently. It recently updated the game, and it is assumed to be the last update for Chapter 2 Season 6. As the end of season 6 comes near, the players have already started anticipating what the next season has got in store for them. Leakers and data miners have figured out what the next seasonal theme for Fortnite could be. Many players want to learn more about Fortnite Season 7 Leaks.

The last 3 Seasonal updates in Fortnite have been absolutely jam-packed. Season 4 saw the arrival of the Marvel Alliance in the game, Season 5 was where bounty hunters from every gaming universe were invited to Fortnite island, and Season 6 put the players back on their Primal Instincts. Now the question at hand is what theme would Fortnite Season 7 have. According to the Fortnite Leaks recently, players believe that the theme of Season 7 will be Aliens. This news has come through renowned leaker, FNAssist on Twitter.

One of the leaks that caught the player’s eyes was that many alien-themed posters were added to the game in the latest update. The players also saw the Crops that were added Colossal Crops have disappeared and Crop Circles have appeared. Also, the arrival of Fortnite UFOs in the game is hinting what the Season 7 theme could be. Fortnite Aliens is what many assume to be the theme of the 7th Season.

Fortnite UFOs Arrive

As mentioned earlier, UFOs have arrived in Fortnite. These Fortnite UFOs aren’t just objects that players can see, they also interact with the players in Fortnite Island. Players can get abducted by these UFOs and suffer from special side effects which give them powers in the game. The UFOs have been spotted around Risky Reels. The players are beamed up while being abducted by the UFOs.

Once the players are abducted by the UFO, they are shot out in another area of the map. Once they are shot out, they lose most of their stamina but maintain full health and armor. The best bet to get abducted is to stand closer to the UFO spawn location. These are all the hints that point towards Fortnite Aliens being the theme for Season 7. Players will just have to wait until the release of Fortnite Season 7, which is on the 8th of June, to know what Fortnite actually plans to deliver.

