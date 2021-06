Fortnite Season 7 Rare Quests: What Are Highest Rewarding Rare Quests?

Season seven of Fortnite's Chapter Two debuted on June 8. This season, like every other, brings with it new milestones that will grant extra XP. These milestones can let players level up to tier 100 and unlock the Rick Sanchez skin from the Ricky and Morty series if they purchase the battle pass. Continue reading the article to know about all rare quests that have the highest rewards.

Fortnite Season 7 Rare Quests

High Rewarding Milestones

Collect Gold Tier 1 - 1000 Tier 2 - 2500 Tier 3 - 5000 Tier 4 - 10000 Tier 5 - 25000

Deal Damage From Above Tier 1 - 1000 Tier 2 - 5000 Tier 3 - 10000 Tier 4 - 25000 Tier 5 - 50000

Damage Opponents Tier 1 - 5000 Tier 2 - 25000 Tier 3 - 75000 Tier 4 - 150000 Tier 5 - 500000

Damage to Vehicles With a Player Inside Tier 1 - 250 Tier 2 - 1000 Tier 3 - 5000 Tier 4 - 10000 Tier 5 - 20000

Distance Traveled on Foot Tier 1 - 25000 Tier 2 - 75000 Tier 3 - 150000 Tier 4 - 350000 Tier 5 - 500000

Distance Traveled Gliding Tier 1 - 1000 Tier 2 - 2500 Tier 3 - 10000 Tier 4 - 25000 Tier 5 - 50000

Harvest Stone Tier 1 - 2500 Tier 2 - 10000 Tier 3 - 25000 Tier 4 - 100000 Tier 5 - 250000

Hit Weakpoints Tier 1 - 100 Tier 2 - 1000 Tier 3 - 2500 Tier 4 - 10000 Tier 5 - 20000

Melee Damage to Structures Tier 1 - 500 Tier 2 - 2500 Tier 3 - 10000 Tier 4 - 25000 Tier 5 - 50000

Spend Gold Bars Tier 1 - 1000 Tier 2 - 2500 Tier 3 - 5000 Tier 4 - 25000 Tier 5 - 100000

Distance Travelled While Swimming Tier 1 - 1000 Tier 2 - 2500 Tier 3 - 5000 Tier 4 - 10000 Tier 5 - 25000

Distance Traveled While in a Vehicle Tier 1 - 5000 Tier 2 - 25000 Tier 3 - 75000 Tier 4 - 150000 Tier 5 - 500000



IMAGE: Epic Games