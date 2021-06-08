Fortnite Season 7 To Have Rick And Morty Crossover Confirmed! Know Details

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is currently in downtime and fans are having a hard time waiting for the new season to arrive. The reason behind such extreme curiosity is that the Alien Invasion is going to take place in the game and developers are also bringing the Rick and Morty crossover in season 7. Exciting, right? So, if you are too wanting to know more about this incredible crossover, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

All about Fortnite Season 7 Rick and Morty crossover -

As we all know that Epic Games has a unique way of teasing its fans about the upcoming events of its game. This time too the organisation posted a teaser trailer on social media about "Catalog Entry #476-122". In this Twitter post, users can see a robot that looks similar to the Butter Robot from season 1 of the Adult Swim series Rick and Morty. Apart from the robot in the teaser, the video also consists of a helmet and some kind of ray gun. This is why fans are speculating Rick and Morty to make an entrance, and of course why not? It is an alien invasion after all.

Catalog Entry #476-122



Results of transportation bot test:

-Transporting various weaponry - Failed

-Transporting documents & schematics - Failed

-Transporting bone modification liquid - Satisfactory

No further testing required.



Full data upload- 6.8.2021 https://t.co/bpVJhq5Ngr pic.twitter.com/BCKAyaEilh — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 7, 2021

In Rick and Morty franchise, the Butter Robot too failed at every test just as mentioned in the tweet. However, it was successful in one thing, and that is passing the "transporting bone modification liquid" test, probably because this robot was created by Rick Sanchez to do nothing but pass butter.

However, apart from this, the organisation posted another Tweet which consists of the entire story trailer. In the trailer, we see many familiar faces but two of them are blowing the minds of all the players. The two new yet familiar faces are Clark Kent or Superman and Rick Sanchez from Rick and Morty. This new development confirms all rumours around the Fortnite Season 7 Alien Invasion. Since its launch, the developers have had many crossovers from various franchises such as Kratos from God of War, Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn, Marvel, DC and more. This new season is definitely going to be so much fun.

They came without warning, their intentions were unclear. But what’s clear now is that a war has come to the Island.



Fight back the Aliens in #FortniteInvasion pic.twitter.com/KTQsS9UXjn — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 8, 2021

