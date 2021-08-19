Last Updated:

Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Challenge Guide: Where To Collect Vase Of Flowers From Lazy Lake

Fortnite players have been asking about completing the vase of flowers challenge. Here is a full guide to help complete this legendary challenge.

Sahil Mirani
Fortnite

Fortnite is known for introducing weekly challenges to give away EP and rewards for its players. Epic Games has just announced all their Season 7 Week 11 challenges for the players and they are curious to know more about them. The community is currently searching for a Legendary Challenge that requires players to collect a vase of flowers in Lazy Lake. Completing this challenge might not be very difficult as it is pretty self-explanatory. But here is also a guide to finish the new Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges released.

Where to collect vase of flowers in Lazy Lake?

Completing this Legendary weekly challenge in Fortnite is not a difficult task. This is because Epic Games has added a total of eight locations around Lazy Lake to collect this flower vase. Reach the Lazy Lake area and try to locate a blue vase with flowers coming out the top. Reach near this flower vase and interact with them by pressing the triangle button. Since these challenges are pretty new, it is recommended to land near the Lazy Lake area and collect some loot to fight the enemies in the area. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube for a visual representation to complete this new Fortnite Weekly challenge. 

Fortnite weekly challenges 

Week 11 Legendary Quests

  • 1st Phase: Receive orders from Slone through a public phone (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP
  • 2nd Phase: Catch Fish in Fishing Areas (0/5) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP
  • 3rd Phase: Pick up a can of vintage cat food in Grudge Corner or Sandy Cliffs (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal XP
  • 4th Phase: Phase 4 of 6 – Collect a Vase in Sleeping Pools (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 5th Phase: Gather Wood (0/250) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 6th Phase: Talk to Joey (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

Week 11 Epic Quests

  • 1st Phase: Ride a Saucer (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 2nd Phase: Use a reconnaissance scanner to locate an infected wild animal or an Intruder (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 3rd Phase: Interact with the equipment of any IO satellite station (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • Deals damage to alien biomes (0/150) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 1st Phase: Mark an Alien Parasite (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
  • 2nd Phase: Dance with an Alien Parasite in Believing Coast, Sleeping Pools or Pleasant Park (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE
  • 3rd Phase: Take a Dip with an Alien Parasite (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP
