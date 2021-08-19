Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 Challenge Guide: Where To Collect Vase Of Flowers From Lazy Lake

Fortnite is known for introducing weekly challenges to give away EP and rewards for its players. Epic Games has just announced all their Season 7 Week 11 challenges for the players and they are curious to know more about them. The community is currently searching for a Legendary Challenge that requires players to collect a vase of flowers in Lazy Lake. Completing this challenge might not be very difficult as it is pretty self-explanatory. But here is also a guide to finish the new Fortnite Season 7 Week 11 challenges released.

Where to collect vase of flowers in Lazy Lake?

Completing this Legendary weekly challenge in Fortnite is not a difficult task. This is because Epic Games has added a total of eight locations around Lazy Lake to collect this flower vase. Reach the Lazy Lake area and try to locate a blue vase with flowers coming out the top. Reach near this flower vase and interact with them by pressing the triangle button. Since these challenges are pretty new, it is recommended to land near the Lazy Lake area and collect some loot to fight the enemies in the area. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from Youtube for a visual representation to complete this new Fortnite Weekly challenge.

Fortnite weekly challenges

Week 11 Legendary Quests

1st Phase: Receive orders from Slone through a public phone (0/1) – Reward: 15,000 Season XP

2nd Phase: Catch Fish in Fishing Areas (0/5) – Reward: 45,000 Season XP

3rd Phase: Pick up a can of vintage cat food in Grudge Corner or Sandy Cliffs (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Seasonal XP

4th Phase: Phase 4 of 6 – Collect a Vase in Sleeping Pools (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

5th Phase: Gather Wood (0/250) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

6th Phase: Talk to Joey (0/1) – Reward: 30,000 Season XP

