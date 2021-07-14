Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 Challenges Released: Check Out The New Epic And Legendary Quests

Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 is about to start and the players have eben searching about the upcoming challenges. This is mostly to get a heads up for the new challenges that are going live on Thursday. Because of the high search volume about these new Fortntie Weekly challenges, here is a list of all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 challenges that are going to be released soon. Read more to know how to complete the latest Fortntie weekly challenges.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges

These new Fortntie challenges have been circulating amongst the gamers recently. Keep in mind that both Epic and Legendary quests have been released for the players. Completing these challenges in the game will grant the players 210,000 XP for finishing the legendary challenges and 180,000 XP for the Epic challenges that have been leaked by the gamers. These challenges will be updated in a week so try and finish them as soon as possible. Apart from this, here is also the list of all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 challenges. Read more

Epic Quests

Collect gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (0/3): 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (0/3): 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (0/3): 30,000 XP

Destroy alien trees (0/5): 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests

Get Slone’s orders from a payphone (0/1): 15,000 XP

Place Prepper’s supplies in Hayseed’s Farm (0/1): 45,000 XP

Deal damage to opponents in farms (0/25): 30,000 XP

Use an Inflate-a-Bull (0/1): 30,000 XP

Place cow decoys in farms (0/3): 30,000 XP

Damage an alien-driven saucer (0/25): 30,000 XP

Apart from this, the makers have been releasing new content for their games. They have recently announced The King, LeBron James skin to the game and the players are certainly loving it. This was one of the most searched terms amongst the gamers. This is also because of the recent collaboration of LeBron Jame’s son with the FaZe clan. The makers have released a complete package including a glider, backpack and other items in the game. LeBron now becomes the latest addition to Fortnite’s ICON series and this skin can be bought from the in-game store.