Fortnite Season 7: Where To Collect Different IO Tech Weapons?

The new season of Fortnite is making all the players go crazy with all the new stuff from the theme Alien Invasion. Since the launch of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season, 7 players have already started taking all the quests and challenges head-on. However, while the players are busy completing tasks of Season 7, some are having certain doubts about where to collect different IO Tech Weapons in Fortnite new challenge. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Where to collect different IO Tech Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7?

The latest challenge of the survival multiplayer requires players to collect different IO tech weapons. As we all know that IO belongs to the organization that Agent Jones used to work for in Season 5. And, as exciting as it may sound, they are back and ready to fight the alien invasion with new items. These IO tech weapons are pretty strong and are probably something a player would not want to miss in the game.

There are in total of 3 weapons in the IO Tech arsenal including the Recon Scanner, Pulse Rifle, and Rail Gun. You will be able to find these weapons without breaking much sweat over them.

They can be found at the IO Outposts scattered throughout the map. The most interesting fact about finding the IO weapons is that they have distinct red lights which can be seen from the sky.

So, take the air route and once you land at one such outpost, search the fancy IO chests to get the new gear.

They have a distinct appearance from the normal chests.

Now, as we know where to collect different IO Tech weapons, one must know that it is not important that you find all of them in one match. However, to complete the challenge it is important to know that you need to collect three different weapons overall in the game before the challenges expire. So, if you pick up the same weapon over and over again you will not be able to complete the task. But, you can complete the quest by dropping on different IO outpost to stand a chance of getting all three. Fortnite is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and mobile devices.

