Fortnite Spires Challenge: Spires Message At A Guardian Outpost Challenge Guide

Fortnite has been one of the top battle royal games in the industry for a long time. They have created one of the best environments for the players to play the game, with a whole community that backs the game. It additionally provides seasonal updates to the game with many major features that are added through these updates. The latest season is Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6, Primal and it is back with new weekly challenges for the players. Many players want to learn more about play the Spires message at a Guardian outpost in Fortnite.

Play the Spires message at a Guardian Outpost in Fortnite

Fortnite is back again with a new set of challenges for the players. This latest challenge comes from an NPC named Raz. Players can interact with this character during their gameplay on Fortnite island. It is a very simple challenge but can be tedious if the players aren’t careful. Firstly, the players need to visit one of the 6 Guardian outposts that are available on the island. The locations of these 6 Guardian Outposts are:

North of Misty Meadows

North of Retail Row

Southwest of Steamy Stacks

Northeast of Pleasant Park

Southwest of Pleasant Park

Weeping Woods

Once the players reach one of these Guardian Outposts, they need to climb to the top of them. After reaching the top of the outpost, the player will come across an item they can interact with. Interacting with this object will play the Spires message at a Guardian Outpost and complete the challenge.

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter