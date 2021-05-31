Fortnite Spirit Crystal: How To Place A Spirit Crystal At The Tallest Mountain?

The challenges for Fortnite season 6 week 11 have arrived, and players now have a new opportunity to gain bonus XP. One of this week's objectives is to place a spirit crystal at the summit of the tallest mountain, which isn't as difficult as the previous ones provided you know where to look. All these weekly quests are leading up to something big for the new Season. So how to place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain in Fortnite? Continue reading the article for a guide on the spirit crystal quest.

Fortnite Spirit Crystal

To participate in this challenge, you must first complete step 1: Spend gold bars with Deadfire, who is found outside of Lazy Lake in the sheriff's office. Then you must complete level 2: Remove an opponent from a distance of 25 metres or more. This challenge requires you to have a thorough awareness of the island's topography in order to determine the position of the island's tallest mountain.

You're hunting for K8, which has been Fortnite's tallest peak for quite some time. This can be discovered in the southeast corner of the map. You'll notice the silhouette of a big crystal jutting out of the snow near the flag when you arrive. Mount Kay is the name of the mountain, and it is located directly south of Catty Corner.

Mount Kay is a vast mountain, and the peak you're aiming for is in the southern section. Placing a spirit crystal at Fortnite's tallest mountain is a simple challenge to complete; all you have to do is reach the mountain's peak and interact with the location where you'll set the crystal. Doing this will complete the challenge for you and you will earn yourself a total of 24,000 XP.

Players should be aware that dropping here early in the game will almost certainly place them against other players. So, if you want to finish this task as soon as possible, keep an eye on the other players who are flying towards Mount Kay. If there are too many, it is preferable to wait until the area has cleared before returning to complete the task.

IMAGE: Epic Games