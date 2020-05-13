Fortnite Spot The Difference | Here Is Code And Answers For All Seven Stages

Fortnite now has a brand new puzzle map created by Derponce. This Fortnite spot the difference map is similar to other 'spot the difference' puzzles, in which you have to spot minor changes between two very similar images. These puzzle maps are simple in design but are hard to solve, as they require good concentration and observation skills. The island code for Derponce's Fortnite spot the difference map is 6278-1230-9351.

In these maps, you will have to spot small differences between two very similar scenes. Any difference spotted must be tagged with a gun. For those who are having trouble solving all seven levels of the Fortnite spot the difference map, here is a guide that will help you find all the differences.

Fortnite spot the difference answers

Level 1

A fish inside the cabin

Sign to left of the cabin

A hidden Bench behind the bear

The Canoe

The Tent

One fallen chair between the other chairs

Wood stack near the gate

Level 2

The Starfish

A Lamp

One missing float on the outhouse railing

A small hanging chicken near the stand

Check the boat for a missing teddy bear

A scope on a crate

One Fish on top of a stand

Level 3

A missing teddy bear at the top of the ladder

Purple flower to the left of the house

Wood log on a platform behind the sign

Box in front of the ladder house

Fish in the corner

The No-swimming sign

Hidden barrel behind the ladder

Level 4

Teddy bear on the left-most stool at the bar

A man smiling behind the bar

Bird on the wall

Sign that says Boat for Rent

A missing coconut near the man on the stand

An Umbrella

Missing marshmallow over the fire

Level 5

Valve on one of the pipes

Blue jelly on the ledge

Purple jelly on the ground

One toilet on the left

Missing stone on the ceiling behind the valve

The second floodlight from the left

One missing stone above the purple jelly

Level 6

Difference in Code: 3-7-9

Slight change at the centre point of G

Level 7

Difference in the light beam from the UFO

A missing rock on near the telescope

An Asteroid

An Antenna above the pod

One missing tank

One missing light on the ceiling

Extra tire in the trunk of the car

[Promo Image From Fortnite Instagram]

