Fortnite Spring Breakout Challenge: Where To Forage Bouncy Eggs In Fortnite?

Fortnite is one of the fastest-growing games out there today. They have maintained this steady growth by providing a full package for the players. Fortnite is an online, multiplayer, battle royale game that everyone loves to play. It also updates the game regularly in order to provide new content for the players such as missions, bosses, cosmetics, and more. Fortnite is out with a new event called Spring Breakout that has new challenges for the players to complete. Many want to learn where to forage bouncy eggs in Fortnite.

Where to Forage Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite?

Fortnite is back again with a new challenge for its players with its Easter event, Spring Breakout. In this challenge the crazy Duck, Webster has tasked the players to collect bouncy eggs around Fortnite Island. Players are having a hard time finding Bouncy eggs in Fortnite location as they are small objects spread across a huge area. Before the players go hunting for eggs they should keep certain things in mind.

First, other players will also be collecting eggs, so the player needs to be on guard while collecting, also if they don’t find eggs in a specific location, that means some other player has picked them from that area. The second is that the eggs are collected in the player’s inventory so they might have to drop some items to make space for the bouncy eggs. Check out the Bouncy Eggs in Fortnite Location below:

East of Coral Castle

West of Steamy Stacks

North of Weeping Woods

South of Colossal Crops

West of Lazy Lake

South of The Spire

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter