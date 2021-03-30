Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup Event: What Will Be The Ranked Event Structure?

Spring Breakout, Fortnite's first-ever spring celebration, introduces eggcellent new Outfits, a Duos challenge, papercraft, and an in-game reward. On March 30, 2021, just in time for Easter, Fortnite will release Spring Breakout. Epic unveiled a handful of new skins that will be available in the Item Shop during the next week or two in the event's promotional materials. Continue reading to know all about this Fortnite spring event.

Fortnite Spring Breakout Cup

Webster also arrives as a new Character with Legendary Quests and along with a chance to receive an in-game reward. This is going to arrive on April 1, and the players who complete the first Legendary Quest from Webster will be able to unlock the Tactical Quaxes Pickaxe.

The Egg Launcher is also going to make its return and players can start searching for a new type of forageable egg on the Island. These eggs will have a hopping effect upon consumption. On Friday, April 2, the Spring Breakout Cup reintroduces the Duos competition. To win points, a player and their Duos teammate will have three hours to complete up to ten matches. The Webster Outfit and Mecha-Feathers Back Bling will be given to the top-performing Duos in each server region first.



Players must now have a rating of 30 or higher on their account and have 2FA allowed in order to compete in the Spring Breakout Cup. Players must visit our 2FA website, log in to their Epic account, and follow the onscreen instructions to allow 2FA. To learn more about the tournament, read the Spring Breakout Official Rules. The Game’s ranked mode will be in the form of three leagues and each will be separated into ten divisions which are mentioned below:

Open League Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”)) Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype) Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype) Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype) Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype) Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype) Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype) Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)



Image Source: Epic Games