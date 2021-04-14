Fortnite Talk To Joneses Challenges: Figure Out All The Joneses Locations In Fortnite Here

Fortnite is one of the games that always have new content for the new players to dwell in. Whether it be weekly challenges, Seasonal Updates, version updates, there’s always something new for the players to try out in the game. These new features are always adored by the players and they want to try them out as soon as possible. This week all the players are asking where are all the Joneses in Fortnite.

Fortnite Talk to Joneses

New Fortnite challenges are here and one of them has the players asking where are the Joneses in Fortnite. To complete this Fortnite challenge, the players need to go and talk to all the Joneses spread out across Fortnite Island. To complete the talk to Joneses challenge, the players will have to figure out the Joneses locations in Fortnite. Once the players reach these locations, they just need to interact with the Joneses to talk to them, there is no task or message attached to these conversations, simply talking to them will complete this Fortnite Challenge. Fortunately for the players, this guide has all the Joneses locations in Fortnite figured out, check it out below:

Sweaty Sands

Weeping Woods

Lazy Lake

Slurpy Swamp

North of Coral Castle

North of Steamy Stacks

Southeast of Stealthy Stronghold

Fortnite Season 6 Primal

ZERO CRISIS FINALE

During the Zero Crisis Finale, Agent Jones and the Foundation (one of the Seven) sealed the Zero Point in a Tower of Stone. As the Zero Point was being contained, it sent a mysterious pulse across the island, erasing any advanced technology in its path and reshaping the landscape of the island.

CROSS THE PRIMAL BOUNDARY

Untouched by modern technology, a primal biome spreads through the island. At its center are the spire and the village that surrounds it. Lurking in the shadow of the spire, the wilderness has taken over the island’s locations, like colossal crops and boney burbs. If you venture to the edges of the primal biome, you’ll find guardian spires protected by mysterious forces.

MAKE YOUR WEAPON

Don’t just find your tools, make them, using loot from wildlife and technology untouched by the pulse, craft your own weapons anywhere. Craft high-damage primal weapons like the primal rifle, high-precision familiar weapons like the revolver, and powerful bows like the flame and metal bow.

TAME THE WILD

Wildlife abounds on the island, ranging from prey like chickens and to vicious predatory wolves. Hunt or tame wildlife to not only live off the land but to gather materials for crafting. And though wolves may roam, the most fearsome predators have yet to hatch…

SUPPLIES FOR SUCCESS

The Zero Point may not have destroyed the island, but some were preparing for that possibility. If you come across bunker chests, open them up for powerful weapons that can range from rare to legendary, like rocket launchers. As the season progresses, new advancements will arrive in the form of weapons and upgrades, like a new Chonkers tire set to let you tear it up off-road.

Promo Image Source: FortniteGame Twitter