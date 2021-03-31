Fortnite Tarana Quest: Where Is Tarana In Fortnite And How To Find Her?

Fortnite is arguably one of the most popular games today. It is an online multiplayer battle royale game where people compete to remain the last man standing to win the game. There are also dozens of other game modes. The reason Fortnite has remained on the top in online gaming has been because their developer, Epic games that has been adding a lot of updates and features regularly along with removing bugs and other problems in the game. Fortnite recently launched the 16.10 patch update on March 30. Since then, many people have been asking for help on the Tarana mission. Where is Tarana in Fortnite and how to find Tarana? Read to find out.

Where is Tarana in Fortnite? How to Find Tarana?

In order to finish the Tarana Spire mission, players will first have to collect Artifacts located all over the map. Once the players have collected the Artifactions they look for Tarana to hand over the Artifacts and finish the mission. The first Artifact is in the western part of Boney Burbs. It's inside the old shop and has a glowing blue hue.

The second Artifact is under the stairs of the clock tower at the opposite end of Boney Burbs. The third Artifact is north of Boney Burbs inside of an old shop. Go to the ground floor of the shop and you will find the final Artifact. Now, you can Tarana roaming around somewhere in Boney Burbs. If you search around for a while, you will run into her. Offer the Artifacts to her to finish the mission.

This Week's Fortnite Weekly Challenges

Epic Challenges:

Craft Mechanical Bows, Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Deal Damage With A Mechanical Weapon x 300

Deal Explosive Damage To Opponents x 1000

Tame a Boar

Ride Different Ziplines x 5

Obtain literature Samples From Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row x 4

Get a Headshot with a Bow

Legendary Challenges:

Deal Damage With Bows x 2500

Deal Damage With Bows x 5000

Deal Damage With Bows x 7500

Deal Damage With Bows x 10,000

Deal Damage With Bows x 125,000

About Fortnite Season 6

Every season of Fortnite comes with a specific theme. Season 6 of the game also continues on the hunter theme. This season, players are hunting for animals, from chickens to wolves to even boars. While the game has had animals like sharks before, these land animals are a brand new addition. There have also been a lot of changes to the map and the Battlepass which makes the Season 6 experience feel fresh and unique. The 16.10 update brought a lot of new missions like the Tarana mission you can do to get V Bucks. Stay tuned for more news related to Fortnite and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Fortnite