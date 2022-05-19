Fortnite Teases Return Of Fan-favourite Character From Chapter 1; Who Could It Be?

Fortnite is going through its third chapter, Season 2 at the moment. The season began on March 20, 2022, and since then, Epic Games has released a lot of content for players. Most recently, Fortnite uploaded a new teaser on its Twitter handle. While the teaser does not show much, it hints that a character might be coming back into the game. Here's what we know about the new character in Fortnite Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 might bring back the Mecha Leader

Fortnite uploaded the teaser via its official Twitter handle on May 17, 2022. The 16-second video shows glitchy waveforms for the first 10-11 seconds, followed by the Mecha Leader's mascot. From the looks of it, the Mecha Leader could be returning to the game.

Mecha Leader was added to the game in Chapter 1 Season 9, back in 2019. Now that the game has uploaded a teaser, it looks like the character is returning from space after three long years. The character might return with an in-game event.

The season could end with a fight between IO and The Seven

As the current season of Fortnite began in March, it is expected to end on June 4, 2022. While players have two weeks to utilise their in-game resources, Season 2 is expected to end with a fight between the IO and The Seven. Additionally, there is a good chance that Epic will organise a live event for players all around the world as in the last two years, Fortnite live events have grown to be very popular among players.

The showdown between IO and The Seven makes sense as throughout the season, Fortnite has arranged interest points where players are helping The Seven to take down IO forces scattered on the map. Last month, the game released Fortnite V20.20 update with Coney Crossroads as the new point of interest, a new weapon and Covert Ops quest.

Additionally, the update also fixed issues involving constant controller vibration after exiting a Motorboat on land mid-boost and the inability to slide if “Toggle Sprint” was set to “Off”.