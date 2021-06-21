Fortnite Thanos Cup: Fortnite Thanos Cup Rewards, Details And More

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 4 was a Marvel Themed season, players saw the involvement of many big-name characters and also one of the greatest villains from the comics, Galactus. Everyone kept asking where the most popular villain of MCU is, Thanos. Three years ago, Epic had an LTM event where Thanos was introduced, after that the character has shown up in Fortnite right now. Epic is hosting an all-new event revolving around this character and the event is called Thanos Cup. Numerous players wish to learn more about Fortnite Thanos Cup.

Fortnite Thanos Cup

Thanos Skin will be a part of the Fortnite Item Store for the first time, the character will be available with his weapon of choice, the Infinity Gauntlet, outfitted with all 6 Infinity Stones. The Infinity Gauntlet will be a back bling for the Mad Titan. Before Thanos Skin arrives in the Fortnite Item Store, the players will have a chance to grab this character through the Fortnite Thanos Cup. The Thanos Cup Details will help the players learn more about this event. According to the Thanos Cup details, the players will have to participate in 10 Duo matches for 3 hours. During these 10 matches, the highest performing teams for every region will be eligible for the Fortnite Thanos Cup rewards. The Fortnite Thanos Cup rewards include the Thanos Skin and the Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling. Any team that reaches 8 points, will earn the Thanos Watches Spray. Check out the Division System and Points system for the Fortnite Thanos Cup below:

Divisions

Open League: Division I (0 - 249 Hype points (“Hype”)

Open League: Division II (250 - 499 Hype)

Open League: Division III (500 - 999 Hype)

Open League: Division IV (1,000 - 1,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division I (1,500 - 2,499 Hype)

Contender League: Division II (2,500 - 3,999 Hype)

Contender League: Division III (4,000 - 5,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division I (6,000 - 11,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division II (12,000 - 15,999 Hype)

Champion League: Division III (16,000+ Hype)

Point System

Victory Royale: 42 Points

2nd: 36 Points

3rd: 32 Points

4th: 30 Points

5th: 29 Points

6th: 28 Points

7th: 27 Points

8th: 26 Points

9th: 25 Points

10th: 24 Points

11th: 23 Points

12th: 22 Points

13th: 21 Points

14th: 20 Points

15th: 19 Points

16th: 18 Points

17th: 17 Points

18th: 16 Points

19th: 15 Points

20th: 14 Points

21st: 13 Points

22nd: 12 Points

23rd: 11 Points

24th: 10 Points

25th-29th: 9 Points

30th-34th: 6 Points

35th-39th: 3 Points

40th-44th: 2 Points

45th-50th: 1 Point

