Fortnite Uncharted Skins: Price, Drake's Treasure Map and more details

Celebrating the launch of Sony Picture's Uncharted, Fortnite has released several new skins and collectables in the game. The skins are available in the game from February 17, 2022, and can be purchased via Fortnite's item shop. A treasure-themed item called Drake's Map is also a part of the game now. Keep reading to know more about the price of the skins and the total number of items launched in the game.

On its official website, Fortnite says "Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer are dropping on the Fortnite Island to find a different kind of loot. Available in the Item Shop now, pick up their Outfits and other items based on the new Uncharted film by Sony Pictures and video game franchise by PlayStation’s Naughty Dog studio." Adding to it, Fortnite says "Beginning February 18 at 9 AM ET, encounter Drake’s Maps on the Island to help in your own loot search."

Sic parvis magna. "Greatness from small beginnings"



Iconic treasure seeker Nathan Drake and Chloe Frazer from the Uncharted Series make their way to the Island!



Read more about these Outfits along with a new treasure themed item coming to the Island: https://t.co/NRuzAz3G0B pic.twitter.com/C7NZ9BNQnm — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) February 18, 2022

Uncharted Fortnite skins collection

Chloe Frazer Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Skin

Chloe Frazer film skin

Chloe Pack Back Bling

Nathan Drake Uncharted 4: A Thief's End Skin

Nathan Drake film skin

Uncharted Fortnite set collectables

Second Hand Saber Pickaxe

Parashurama Axe Pickaxe

Update Journal Emote

Some players might be confused about the movie and the video game skins. To clarify, both the skins are sold together and if players buy either version of the Chloe skin, they will get both. Similarly, if players buy either of the Nathan Drake skin, they will get both of them. Players must be wondering about the cost of the new Uncharted Fortnite skins pack. Well, the full Uncharted bundle, with both skins and extra cosmetics will cost players 2,500 V-Bucks, which translates to around $19.99 or Rs. 1,490.

Fortnite has recently added optional gyro controls in the game for platforms that support gyro functionality. The controls are made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian "Jibb" Smart. While the game already had some gyro controls on Nintendo Switch and Android, the update brings an elaborate gyro control system to Fortnite on both the platforms and on PlayStation 4/5 and PC. With the new gyro controls, users will be able to control the in-game view by turning their controller. Additionally, the gyro controls can be enabled or disabled in the menu 'Touch and Motion' located in the settings of the game.

Image: EPIC GAMES