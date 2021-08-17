Last Updated:

Fortnite Update 17.40 Patch Notes: Check Down Time, Imposters Mode, Wild Week Details Here

Fortnite Update 17.40 Patch Notes are live and the players are curious about the changes made. Here is all the information about this Fortnite update. Read more

Epic Games has released its latest Fortnite update to bring in new game modes and minor fixes. With this 17.40 update, the developers have introduced a new Fortnite imposters mode similar to the basics of the classic multiplayer game, Among Us. Other changes like abducting Fortnite Coral Castle in the game and brand new Epic and Legendary weapons have also been added to this Battle Royale game. The players are curious to learn more about this Fortnite update. Here is all the information on the internet about the latest changes made by Epic Games. Read more 

Fortnite 17.40 patch notes

  • Fixed issue of Chug Cannon moving to incorrect slots.
  • Chug Cannon can be moved to the incorrect slots when a new item is picked up.
  • Cannot open Cosmic Chest if a player left the team.
  • If a player leaves the team during a match, the team will be unable to open up a Cosmic Chest. 
  • Fixed issue related to Chest in the match.
  • Prop Disguise services have been temporarily disabled.
  • Prop Disguise services from vendors have also been temporarily disabled.
  • Fixed the issue stopping the players from proceeding in the Free Guy Quest chain.
  • Fixed issue preventing players from picking up new Quests in the Free Guy Quest chain.

More about Fortnite 

Fortnite servers were taken down for some time to upload this latest update to the game. Epic Games have now confirmed that this Fortnite server downtime has ended. Epic Games has listed a set of Fortnite 17.40 patch notes on their official website. They made several changes like fixing issues with Chug Cannons,  Cosmic Chests, Prop Disguise services and the Free Guy Quest. These were required after the players started posting their Fortnite bug experiences on their social media handles. The new game Among Us game mode in Fortnite was confirmed to be released soon. Thus, adding these minor rectifications to the Fortnite 17.40 update is certainly a great idea to improve the players' gaming experience. Apart from this, there is also the latest Fortnite Week 10 challenges currently live in the game. 

  • Use the Grab-itron or saucer’s abductor beam to deliver a tractor to Hayseed’s Farm (1)
  • Travel in an Inflate-A-Bull (200)
  • Visit Guardian Towers (3)
  • Catch a gun while fishing (1)
  • Outlast opponents (200)
  • Eliminations at close-range (1)
  • Damage Doctor Slone (50)

