Fortnite V18.10 Launched By Epic Games: What To Expect From This Update?

Fortnite has been one of the most successful Battle Royale games to play currently. Epic Games has managed to keep their players engrossed in the game using frequent updates and changes made to the game. Currently, a Fortnite v18.10 update is being developed and it is scheduled to release today. Because of this release, several Fortnite players have been trying to know what is going to be added to the game. To help out these players here is all the information available on the internet about the Fortnite v18.10 update. Read on to know more.

All new changes coming in with the Fortnite v18.10 update

Epic Games has not released anything official about what is going to be released with this Fortnite update. But several leaks from data miners have surfaced on the internet about what is going to be added to the game. Some of the most prominent changes from the makers include a slightly different layout of Steamy Stacks, XP adjustments, Toona Fish styles, a new weapon, and a brand new point of interest. Other changes include new golden crows that give out meat and purple tier guns.

NEW GOLDEN CROWS! (images via @JoJoJosiah_ttv)



They drop either a Purple P90 or a Purple Scar + Meat! pic.twitter.com/S86otjUccv — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 28, 2021

All of this was released by a know data-miner, HYPEX and he claims that this update will bring a new item called Chug Splashes which can be used to increase 20 health without shield and 1.4x speed multiplier. Another image shared by the data miners shows a chilli pepper on the Chug Splash, that looks very similar to the chilli pepper Epic Games released in its patch details tweet. Keep in mind that these are just speculations and Epic Games has not given out anything official about this.

Chug Splashes release tonight as predicted, here's their info:



- They heal 20 health (no shield)

- Speed multiplies by x1.4

- Duration: 1 Minute pic.twitter.com/dRpYzpGt9N — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 27, 2021

Fortnite v18.10 Patch Size and release time

Epic Games has been calling this update, the Fortnite v18.10 and according to international time conversion, it might take effect from 01.00 pm IST. A post from Fortnite Status official Twitter also released some information confirming that the servers will be disabled for approximately 30 minutes. Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch also have a larger Fortnite v18.10 Patch Size to download because of all these additions.

