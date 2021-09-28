Fortnite v18.10 update to be rolled out today: Check downtime and other details

Epic Games is rolling out another Fortnite update today. i.e. September 28, 2021. The developers have not informed players about what they shall expect from the new update. Its downtime and when the servers will be back again for players to enjoy the game is known. The update is called Fortnite v18.10 and according to international time conversion, it might take effect from 01:00 PM IST. Additionally, Fortnite Status official, the Twitter handle has also shared that matching will be disabled approximately 30 minutes before the update is rolled out.

Bring the heat. 🌶️



The v18.10 update is scheduled for release on September 28. Downtime will begin at approx. 04:00 AM ET, with matchmaking being disabled approx. 30 minutes before. pic.twitter.com/NcaFyLeJds — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 27, 2021

Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch might have to download a larger patch than usual. Fortnite has not provided much information about the update yet. However, an online leakster claims that the update is about to bring a new in-game item called Chug Splashes that will provide 20 health points to the plater without shields, multiply the speed by 1.4 times and last for up to 60 seconds.

Chug Splashes release tonight as predicted, here's their info:



- They heal 20 health (no shield)

- Speed multiplies by x1.4

- Duration: 1 Minute pic.twitter.com/dRpYzpGt9N — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 27, 2021

Additionally, updates like change to Steamy Stacks, XP adjustment, Toona Fish styles, a new weapon and a completely new point of interest might make it to the game via the update. The official tweet by Fortnite Status account might have a small hint as to what players can expect in the update. the first line of the post reads "Bring the hear (followed with a spice emoji)." This might indicate the presence of Chug Splashes, as the images shared by the leaker mentioned above also contain Splashes can that look very similar and have a chilli made on them.

Most recently, Fortnite data miner and leaker iFireMonkey tweeted about an upcoming event in the game which might be titled 'Guava' and have seven phases. For reference, a recent Fortnite event titled Operation Skyfire was codenamed 'Kiwi' and the latest leak looks similar to that. However, not much is known about the Guava event at the moment. Both the Operations, Sky Fire, and Rift Tour have five and 15 phases respectively. It is only with time that players will get to know about all the changes and updates that will make it to the game. Stay tuned for more Fortnite updates.