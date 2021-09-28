Last Updated:

Fortnite V18.10 Update To Be Rolled Out Today: Check Downtime And Other Details

Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Swtich might have to download a larger patch than usual while updating to Fortnite v18.10.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Fortnite v18.10 update to be rolled out today: Check downtime and other details

IMAGE: EPICGAMES.COM


Epic Games is rolling out another Fortnite update today. i.e. September 28, 2021. The developers have not informed players about what they shall expect from the new update. Its downtime and when the servers will be back again for players to enjoy the game is known. The update is called Fortnite v18.10 and according to international time conversion, it might take effect from 01:00 PM IST. Additionally, Fortnite Status official, the Twitter handle has also shared that matching will be disabled approximately 30 minutes before the update is rolled out. 

Players on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch might have to download a larger patch than usual. Fortnite has not provided much information about the update yet. However, an online leakster claims that the update is about to bring a new in-game item called Chug Splashes that will provide 20 health points to the plater without shields, multiply the speed by 1.4 times and last for up to 60 seconds. 

READ | Symbiotes in Fortnite: Know how to equip them as weapons, where to find and their powers

Additionally, updates like change to Steamy Stacks, XP adjustment, Toona Fish styles, a new weapon and a completely new point of interest might make it to the game via the update. The official tweet by Fortnite Status account might have a small hint as to what players can expect in the update. the first line of the post reads "Bring the hear (followed with a spice emoji)." This might indicate the presence of Chug Splashes, as the images shared by the leaker mentioned above also contain Splashes can that look very similar and have a chilli made on them. 

READ | Fortnite Carnage & Venom Symbiotes: How to bond with these alien lifeforms?

Most recently, Fortnite data miner and leaker iFireMonkey tweeted about an upcoming event in the game which might be titled 'Guava' and have seven phases. For reference, a recent Fortnite event titled Operation Skyfire was codenamed 'Kiwi' and the latest leak looks similar to that. However, not much is known about the Guava event at the moment. Both the Operations, Sky Fire, and Rift Tour have five and 15 phases respectively. It is only with time that players will get to know about all the changes and updates that will make it to the game. Stay tuned for more Fortnite updates. 

READ | Fortnite Season 8: New event leaks, Golden Cube activation and expected map changes
READ | Fortnite Season 8: How to download Fortnite on Android and iOS devices?
READ | Fortnite releases new Venom and Eddie Brock cosmetics: How to get Venom in Fortnite?
Tags: Fortnite, Fortnite Updates, Fortnite v1810
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND