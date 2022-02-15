Fortnite V19.30 Update Launched; Contains Minor Bug Fixes, New Gyro Controls & More

Popular online battle royale game Fortnite has recently launched an update. The Fortnite v19.30 update contains bug fixes and other improvements to the game and was launched on 15 February 2022.

Among new features added to the game with the update include improved gyro controls. Additionally, players will now directly load into the lobby as the game has removed the initial mode selection screen.

Fortnite v19.30 update brings two major changes

Fortnite has added optional gyro controls in the game for platforms that support gyro functionality. The controls are made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian "Jibb" Smart. While the game already had some gyro controls on Nintendo Switch and Android, the update brings an elaborate gyro control system to Fortnite on both the platforms and on PlayStation 4/5 and PC. With the new gyro controls, users will be able to control the in-game view by turning their controller. Additionally, the gyro controls can be enabled or disabled in the menu 'Touch and Motion' located in the settings of the game.

With the new Fortnite update, the initial game screen which appeared on PlayStation, Xbox and PC has been removed. The screen allowed players to select modes such as Save the World, Battle Royale or Creative. Players will now directly boot into the game's lobby and will be ready to play the game instantly. However, for those who wish to play the Save the World and Creative modes, they can still find those in the Discover screen, which can be accessed by clicking on the Change button located above Play.

Fortnite v19.30 competitive notes

Removed Armored Walls from Supply Drop loot in competitive playlists.

Fortnite v19.30 major bug fixes