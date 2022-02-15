Last Updated:

Fortnite V19.30 Update Launched; Contains Minor Bug Fixes, New Gyro Controls & More

Fortnite has added optional gyro controls in the game for platforms that support gyro functionality. The game now has a new initial loading screen as well.

Written By
Shikhar Mehrotra
Fortnite v19.30 update launched, contains minor bug fixes, new gyro controls and more

Image: Fortnite


Popular online battle royale game Fortnite has recently launched an update. The Fortnite v19.30 update contains bug fixes and other improvements to the game and was launched on 15 February 2022.

Among new features added to the game with the update include improved gyro controls. Additionally, players will now directly load into the lobby as the game has removed the initial mode selection screen. 

Fortnite v19.30 update brings two major changes

Fortnite has added optional gyro controls in the game for platforms that support gyro functionality. The controls are made in collaboration with input specialist and flick stick creator Julian "Jibb" Smart. While the game already had some gyro controls on Nintendo Switch and Android, the update brings an elaborate gyro control system to Fortnite on both the platforms and on PlayStation 4/5 and PC. With the new gyro controls, users will be able to control the in-game view by turning their controller. Additionally, the gyro controls can be enabled or disabled in the menu 'Touch and Motion' located in the settings of the game.

READ | Krafton fixes login error with BGMI; downtime coincides with server issue in Fortnite

With the new Fortnite update, the initial game screen which appeared on PlayStation, Xbox and PC has been removed. The screen allowed players to select modes such as Save the World, Battle Royale or Creative. Players will now directly boot into the game's lobby and will be ready to play the game instantly. However, for those who wish to play the Save the World and Creative modes, they can still find those in the Discover screen, which can be accessed by clicking on the Change button located above Play.

READ | Fortnite is coming back to iOS: Register on Nvidia GeForce Now to play game

Fortnite v19.30 competitive notes 

  • Removed Armored Walls from Supply Drop loot in competitive playlists.

Fortnite v19.30 major bug fixes 

  • Fixed an issue involving some players only having two Tent slots available, as opposed to the intended three.
  • Fixed an issue on mobile involving build pieces not being placed after players double-tapped the associated icon.
  • Fixed an issue - occurring in competitive playlists only - involving Spider-Man’s Web-Shooters dropping from eliminated players with the full 20 uses even if they didn’t have the full 20 before the player was eliminated.
READ | Fortnite update 19.10 brings Klombos: Where to find and how to feed the creature?
READ | Fortnite update 19.20: When will Fortnite servers be back up? Patch notes & other details
READ | Will Fortnite run on Steam Deck? Epic Game CEO answers in a series of tweets; Check here
Tags: Fortnite, Fortnite v1930 Update, Nintendo Switch
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND