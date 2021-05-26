Fortnite Week 11 Challenges Out: Epic And Legendary Quest Details

Fortnite Season 6 is about to end and the game has just got the 16.50 update. However, as fans are preparing for the season finale, the upcoming week's challenges are leaked. A leakster uploaded an image on Twitter, which has a list of missions for both the epic quest and the legendary quest. Keep reading to know more about Fortnite week 11 challenges and quest details.

Fortnite Week 11 Challenges

Fortnite weekly challenges drop every Thursday, and players around the world eagerly wait for them. As it turns out, the Fortnite week 11 challenges have been leaked by someone on Twitter, along with the amount of Fortnite XP a player will get on completion. While last week's challenges were more about destroying opponent structures, sandcastles and flying using hop floppers, this week is going to be a combination of both offensive and defensive gameplay.

The Fortnite week 11 challenges will be active from 7:30 IST on May 27, 2021. As the quest challenges have been dropped in advance, players have the time to formulate effective strategies to grab as many Fortnite XP as possible. Given below is a list of both the epic and legendary quest.

Epic Quest

Maintain full shields for one minute – 24,000 XP

Use three bandages – 24,000 XP

Play three different game modes – 24,000 XP

Spend gold bars with Deadfire – 24,000 XP

Eliminate an opponent at a distance greater than 25 meters – 24,000 XP

Place a spirit crystal at the tallest mountain – 24,000 XP

Visit Ghost and Shadow ruins – 24,000 XP

Legendary Quest

Deal 1,500 damage with dual pistols – 35,000 XP

Deal 3,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 4,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 6,000 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

Deal 7,500 damage with dual pistols – 24,500 XP

With the Fortnite 16.50 update, the dual-pistols made a comeback to the game. For those who brace the challenges very closely, Team Rumble remains the favourite mode, as there is an option for respawning. Both individual and squad team players can complete the legendary quests.