Fortnite Week 6 XP Coins Locations: Here's Where To Find These Specific XP Coins

Fortnite has introduced its new set of weekly challenges and the players are certainly loving it. Fortnite Week 6 challenges are online and one of them involves completing specific tasks around the map. But recently, the players have been asking a lot of questions about the same. They want to know more details to complete the Fortnite XP Week 6 XP coins challenge. Read more to know details about Fortnite:

Fortnite Week 6 XP Coins location

Fortnite Week 6 XP Coins locations has been trending amongst the gaming community. For this, the players need to collect all the XP coins that have been swapped through the Fortnite map. This challenge was introduced in Season 3 and has been refreshed every week. To make your gameplay easier, we have decided to list out all the locations of the XP coins in Fortnite. We have also marked all the location on Fortnite’s map and one can even reach these places by looking at the marked locations. There are three different types of XP coins including Red coins, Gold coins and blue coins. Each XP coin needs the players to do different tasks. The Blue one, for instance, requires them to break all the items to collect them. Apart from this challenge, there are a number of another week 6 challenges to complete. Here’s a full list of Fortnite Week 6 challenges.

Search Chests at Weeping Woods

Eliminations at Misty Meadows

Collect Stone from Coral Castle

Consume a Legendary fish

Consume Foraged Items at Holly Hedges

Ride a Zipline from Retail Row to Steamy Stacks

Deal damage after knocking an opponent back with Black Panther's Kinetic Shockwave

Eliminate Wolverine [Wolverine Challenge]

More about Fortnite

The war to save Reality starts now.



The Lore, Legends, Heroes and Villains from @Marvel have arrived in Fortnite. Join the fight and take on Galactus to save all of Reality. #FortniteNexusWar pic.twitter.com/VG2Hr3MI2D — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 27, 2020

Fortnite’s latest collaboration with Marvel Studios has certainly gained a lot of attention on social media. Dr Doomsday, Ironman and many more characters have been introduced in the game. The players can encounter different Marvel characters throughout the map. The players have now been asking a lot of questions about the new Marvel characters being introduced to the game. Currently, the players have been talking about the Wolverine challenges that have been introduced to the game. Just like Deadpool and Aquaman skins were introduced, makers are now going to release new Wolverine challenges every week. The players need to complete all these weekly challenges in order to get the Wolverine skin in Fortnite.

