Fortnite Week 9 Challenges Released: How To Complete These Legendary And Epic Quests?

Fortnite has released its new Week 9 challenges along with the latest update. Every Week the players get a set of new challenges for levelling up their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 Battle Pass. Epic Games releases a set of Legendary and Epic quests that can be completed to get rewards like XP and weapons. This has been picked up by the gamers and they have been asking questions about completing this new set for Legendary and Epic Quests. Here is a list of all the Legendary and Epic challenges released in the game.

Fortnite Week 9 challenges

Fortnite Week 9 Legendary Quests

Answer Slone from a phone 0/1 – 15,000 XP

Equip a Detector and disable an alien billboard in a single game 0/2 – 45,000 XP

Collect materials at Holly Hatchery 0/100 – 30,000 XP

Eliminate Trespassers 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Place a scanner in an alien biome 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Place spy probes 0/3 – 30,000 XP

Fortnite Week 9 Epic Quests

Launch toilets with a Grab-Itron 0/2 – 30,000 XP

Dance on an Abductor or as a passenger on a Saucer 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Reveal an opponent with a Recon Scanner then hit them with a Rail Gun 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Drive an IO vehicle with off-road tires 0/1000 – 30,000 XP

Use IO launchpads 0/1 – 30,000 XP

Carry an alien sample from a Satellite Station’s Dish to an entrance of Corny Complex 0/2 – 30,000 XP

Tips to complete the latest Fortnite Weekly Challenges

A total of six Legendary quests and seven Epic quests have been released for players to complete. Getting through these challenges might be easy as they are pretty self-explanatory. But users might need to put in some manual labour and time to get done with these challenges. The best tactic is to wait for all the players to land at the specific areas in the game. The key is to wait for players to get done with their fights and challenges and then move in to finish your task. Because the challenges are new, almost everyone might be trying to get done with all the challenges.