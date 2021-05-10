Fortnite Weekly Challenge: Drive Durr Burger To Pizza Pit Challenge Guide

Fortnite is one of the pioneers in multiplayer fight royale games. They have enlivened another period of free-to-play games. Fortnite manages to stay on top of these games by continually building up its own. Epic makes the players their priority and attempts to give them new substance as oftentimes as possible. They additionally consistently fix the game bugs and different issues that the players may be confronting, to make a big difference for a smooth activity. Numerous players want to learn more about Drive Durr Burger to Pizza Pit Challenge in Fortnite.

Drive Durr Burger to Pizza Pit Challenge in Fortnite

One of the Fortnite Challenges of Season 6 week 8 needs the player to drove from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting the vehicle, seems pretty self-explanatory. Many players have asked where is Durr Burger in Fortnite. For this, players should head towards the southwest corner of the map, right under Weeping Woods to reach this location. From this location, they should pick up vehicles and start driving towards the northeast of Fortnite island until they reach Pizza Pit. 'Where is Pizza Pit?' is another top question amongst the players. Pizza Pit is located towards the northeast of Colossal Crops. They need to make this long drive without exiting the vehicle for the whole journey, so it is advisable for the players to fuel up and get better tires before they embark on this journey.

Fortnite Weekly Challenges for Week 8

Fortnite Season 6 Weekly Challenges for the 8th week have been released. These Fortnite Challenges are a fantastic way for the player to collect massive amounts of XP to level up faster in the battle pass and claim the much-needed cosmetic enhancements. Grinding and completing all Weekly Challenges will grant the player a huge XP boost. There are normal weekly challenges and legendary challenges this time around. Check out all the Fortnite Weekly Challenges for this week below:

Epic Challenges

Collect research books from Holly Hedges and Pleasant Park (1)

Use launcher from Guardian Towers (3)

Open chests at The Spire or Guardian Towers (2)

Damage Opponent within 10 seconds of landing (1)

Dance in Durr Burger Kitchen (1)

Use Firefly Jar at the Pizza Pit (1)

Drive from Durr Burger to Pizza Pit without exiting a vehicle (1)

Legendary Challenge

Destroy 500 structures with fire (100, 200, 300, 400, 500)

Fortnite Diamond Hanz

The Diamond Hanz Skin has been added as a Fortnite April Fool's exclusive skin. Many games incorporate real-world events into their game to increase engagement and keep the players immersed in the game. The Diamond Hanz Skin is actually the guy from the very popular Stonks! Meme. This like all the other Fortnite Skins can be purchase from the Fortnite Store for 1,200 V Bucks.

