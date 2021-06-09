Last Updated:

Fortnite Weekly Challenge Guide: How To Upgrade Benches Work In Fortnite?

Fortnite players have been talking about upgrade benches locations in the game. So we have listed all the information about the weekly challenges here. Read

Written By
Sahil Mirani
fortnite

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER


Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games to play currently. The makers have managed to get the attention of the community after they announced their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and the new set of weekly challenges. Thus the players have been asking questions like how to upgrade benches work in Fortnite. To help the players here is also some information about the upgrade bench location. Read more

How to upgrade benches work in Fortnite?

There are a number of different locations spread through the map that can help the players upgrade benches. These can help the players a lot in the games because the players can upgrade their weapons. This has also been trending because upgrading weapons at upgrade benches has now been included as a challenge objective in Season 7 Week 1. This can also help the players with XP and earn Battle Stars for the battle pass. All the players need to do is reach the upgrade bench location and interact with the upgrade bench. 

These locations can also help the players to upgrade their weapons to the green uncommon versions. All the players need to have is gold bars to perform the upgrade. The players can easily get the gold by completing side quests during a match, defeating other players or even opening the treasure chests in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players know more about these Weekly challenges in the game. new Weekly challenges have been released by the makers. Read more:

Epic Challenges

  • Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP
  • Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP
  • Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP
  • Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges 

  • Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP
  • Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP
  • Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP
  • Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP
  • Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER

READ | New Rail Gun in Fortnite: How to complete the elimination with the Rail Gun challenge?
READ | How to find UFO in Fortnite: Season 7's Alien Invasion theme brings UFOs to battle royale
READ | Fortnite chapter 2 season 7: Find out how to get Nuts and Bolts
READ | All NPC Locations in Fortnite: Find these bosses and fight them in the game
READ | Where are the Alien Artifacts in Fortnite? Here's all Alien Artifacts Locations for Week 1
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND