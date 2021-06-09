Fortnite Weekly Challenge Guide: How To Upgrade Benches Work In Fortnite?

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games to play currently. The makers have managed to get the attention of the community after they announced their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and the new set of weekly challenges. Thus the players have been asking questions like how to upgrade benches work in Fortnite. To help the players here is also some information about the upgrade bench location. Read more

How to upgrade benches work in Fortnite?

There are a number of different locations spread through the map that can help the players upgrade benches. These can help the players a lot in the games because the players can upgrade their weapons. This has also been trending because upgrading weapons at upgrade benches has now been included as a challenge objective in Season 7 Week 1. This can also help the players with XP and earn Battle Stars for the battle pass. All the players need to do is reach the upgrade bench location and interact with the upgrade bench.

These locations can also help the players to upgrade their weapons to the green uncommon versions. All the players need to have is gold bars to perform the upgrade. The players can easily get the gold by completing side quests during a match, defeating other players or even opening the treasure chests in the game. Apart from this, here is also a video taken from YouTube that can help the players know more about these Weekly challenges in the game. new Weekly challenges have been released by the makers.

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER