Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Here's How To Collect Stone From The Aftermath

Fortnite Season 7 has been released and the users are certainly loving the theme of this game. Along with the new season, Fortnite has also got a number of new additions to the game like the weekly challenges that have been released recently. Because of this, the players have been searching about questions like how to collect stone from The Aftermath. To help them, here is all the information needed to complete these weekly challenges.

Fortnite Collect Stone from The Aftermath

The makers have now added a new The Aftermath which is basically the big old crater in Fortnite season 7 map's centre. As a part of weekly challenges, the players are required to land in the crater and harvest a total of 100 stones using their pickaxe in the game. Keep in mind that there are two types of stones in the Aftermath. Understand that the players are not required to harvest the shiny stones near the middle. They are required to harvest the big grey stones that can be found on the edge of the water. To complete the challenge, the users can collect stones from the Aftermath location and it is not needed to harvest all of the stones at the location. A couple of them might also do the trick easily. Apart from this, here is also some latest information about the additions to Fortnite.

More about Fortnite

The makers of Fortnite Have now released a new Area 51 royale and UFO event and it has certainly brought in a number of new additions to the game. This new mode brings in aliens, new weapons, cars and a team deathmatch mode for the players to enjoy. This was added as an introduction to the new Fortnite Season 7, and its theme is aliens. The users have also added a number of weekly challenges in the game that can give the players a lot of XP along with some exciting rewards. Apart from this, here is also a list of weekly challenges that have been released for the players.

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

