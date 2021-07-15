Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Where To Place Prepper Supplies In Hayseed's Farm? Check Out

Fortnite has managed to keep its players engrossed in their latest set of challenges that have been released. They have released some Epic as well as Legendary challenges and the players are a bit confused about completing them. Thus they have been asking specific questions like Where to place prepper supplies at Hayseed’s Farm? To help out these players, here is all the information we have about Fortnite Weekly challenges. This is one of the 6 Legendary Quests that have been launched by the makers. Read more to know about the Fortnite Prepper Supplies Locations.

Where to place Prepper supplies in Hayseed's farm?

To complete this Fortnite weekly challenge, the players will first need to land at Hayseed’s Farm in the game. Keep in mind that this might be a hotspot because other players will also try and complete this challenge. So it might be recommended to land somewhere near this location and collect some loot before heading into the new warzone. The players can then start moving towards the east side of Corny Complex till they spot a farm. In total, there will be 5 different Fortnite Prepper Supplies Locations around that area. The players need to place the prepper at only one of these locations. Apart from this, the players have also been trying to complete the next challenges that have just been launched in the game. Completing the remaining challenges will grant the players with XP and Battle Stars in the game. Keep in mind that completing all the challenges is required to get the main reward. So here is also a list of all the Fortnite Season 7 Week 6 challenges.

Epic Quests

Collect gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Spend gold bars (0/500): 30,000 XP

Destroy equipment on top of Abductors (0/3): 30,000 XP

Open chests or ammo boxes in low-gravity areas (0/3): 30,000 XP

Deploy Alien Nanites anywhere other than Holly Hatchery (0/3): 30,000 XP

Destroy alien trees (0/5): 30,000 XP

Legendary Quests