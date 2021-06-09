Fortnite Weekly Challenges: Where To Place Rubber Ducks In Fortnite?

Fortnite has been one of the most popular Battle Royale games to play currently. The makers have managed to get the attention of the community after they announced their Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 and the new set of weekly challenges. Thus the players have been asking questions like where to place rubber ducks in Fortnite. To help the players, here is also some information about the rubber duck Fortnite locations. Read more

Where to place Rubber Ducks in Fortnite?

The makers have now added a new challenge for the players and thus players have thus been talking about the new weekly challenges. It requires the players to place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach. It might be a bit lengthy as the players will need to get the Rubber ducks from different locations in the POIs that have to be interacted with. Keep in mind that Believer Beach and Pleasant Park are going to be close together. On the other hand, Retail Row is a bit away from the two locations and thus it could get a bit difficult to complete in just one match. But the players can surely complete these challenges if the players do not come across any players in the game and also dedicate their time to completing these challenges. Apart from this, the players can also have a look at these new Weekly challenges that have been released by the makers. Here is also a video taken from Youtube that can help the players complete these new weekly challenges. Read more

Epic Challenges

Collect different weapon types (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Search chests at Steamy Stacks or Craggy Cliffs - (0/7) - 30,000 XP

Deal damage with the Pulse Rifle (0/500) - 30,000 XP

Elimination with the Rail Gun (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade Weapons at upgrade benches (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Accept a quest from a payphone (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Upgrade weapons at an upgrade bench (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Buy a shield potion from a Mending Machine (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Legendary Challenges

Converse with Sunny, Abstrakt, Dreamflower, Riot or Bushranger (0/3) - 45,000 XP

Collect Stone From The Aftermath (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Collect 10 different IO tech weapons (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Interact with Bunker Jonesy's conspiracy board (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Place rubber ducks in Retail Row, Pleasant Park and Believer Beach (0/3) - 30,000 XP

IMAGE: FORTNITE TWITTER