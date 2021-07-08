Fortnite Welcome Gift Location: Reach Holly Hatchery And Complete The Legendary Challenges

Fortnite makers managed to keep their players engrossed with their Legendary Challenges that get updated regularly. Currently, a new set of Fortnite Legendary Challenges are out and some of the players are not able to complete specific tasks. Thus they have been asking about Fortnite Welcome Gift Location constantly. There are a nuembr of Welcome Gifts that have been released in the game and can be found at a specific location. To get these new gifts, the players will need to start moving towards Holly Hatchery. These Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery have been spread throughout the entire location. To help out these players, here is a list of all the Welcome Gifts in Holly Hatchery. Read

Fortnite Welcome Gift Locations

Enter Holly Hatchery and find the first Welcome Gift on the northwest side of the town, near a huge tree.

The next one can be found just outside the house next to the tree.

The third gift can be found inside the main store. This can be identified because of the corrupted fountain in that area.

The next one will be found right outside a house on the southern side of Holly Hatchery.

Another welcome Gift can be found right at the back of this same house.

The last one can be found on the street that leads towards the end of Holly Hedges.

Keep in mind that now Holly Hatchery has become one of the hot spots in the game because of these challenges. If you are planning to land there, then be prepared for a tough fight against multiple enemies who are also looking for these Welcome Gifts in the game. Apart from this, a new Fortnite update was recently rolled out for the players. This update has certainly managed to bring in changes like removing the mothership from the game. The makers had also renamed their Holly Hedges location to Holly Hatchery. The main concept for changing the name is because that particular area had been attacked and captured by the aliens. No other information has been released by the makers. The players can follow Fortnite's social media accounts to get more information on any upcoming updates to the game.