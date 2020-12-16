Fortnite Winterfest Update: New LMT, Snowdown Shuffle And Other Additions To The Game

Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. Thus the players keep asking questions like when is the Fortnite Winterfest update being released. To help out the players, we have listed all the information we had about when is the Fortnite Winterfest update being released. Read more to know about Fortnite Winterfest update.

Fortnite's Winterfest update

Fortnite makers have recently managed to dominate the gaming community with their latest update for Chapter 2 Season 5. With Fortnite Winterfest update, makers are planning to add a lot of new stuff to the game. They are planning to cover a part of the map in snow. A number of new Fortnite Winterfest skins and guns will be added to the game later. Currently, makers have not yet announced anything related to its release date. But, this Fortnite update might also bring in some new LMTs to the game. iFireMonkey is a popular data miner and he has shared a Tweet that reveals that seven new LTMs will be brought in the Snowdown Shuffle game mode. A lot of new challenges are also going to be brought in thus makers have already given the players a head start with 50,000 XP for free.

"Showdown Shuffle" is live, it will randomly rotate you through all of the Operation Snowdown LTMs.



The LTMs are:

- Catch!

- Air Royale

- Tilted Taxis

- Shockwave

- Score Royale

- Rally Royale

- Pickaxe Frenzy pic.twitter.com/SrePVHN0yH — iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020

Fortnite 5.10 Patch Notes

GENERAL

New default keybindings for new players.

All keyboard layouts will continue to default to the QWERTY bindings for new players or those who reset their back to default.

Changed countdown timers to display more useful information

Shows hours left instead of days when under 72 hours.

Shows hours:minutes: seconds left when below 13 hours.

Changed the background of the loading screen bullet points area to be partially translucent.

Removed the “static noise” when switching tabs.

The “Restore” button has been removed from the settings screen. Also, the “Reset Defaults” button has been renamed to “Reset”.

Leaving the settings screen before applying changes will give the option to apply changes and exit or discard changes and exit.

Double clicks now register as two clicks on a button, allowing for faster navigation through Next/Previous type buttons

Bug Fixes

Items on the ground will properly have their stack counts updated if the stack size changes while the player is currently looking at them.

Fixed a frame delay on some text layouts, which would cause large blocks of text to reflow their wrapping one frame after seeing them.

Corrected text shadows that were appearing incorrectly in certain areas of the UI.

KNOWN ISSUES

Wanting to track the top community issues? Head over to our Fortnite | Community Issues Trello board here.

