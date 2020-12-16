Fortnite Winterfest Update: New LMT, Snowdown Shuffle And Other Additions To The Game

Quick links:
Fortnite Season 5 has now been released and the makers are certainly adding a lot of new content to their game. Thus the players keep asking questions like when is the Fortnite Winterfest update being released. To help out the players, we have listed all the information we had about when is the Fortnite Winterfest update being released. Read more to know about Fortnite Winterfest update.
Fortnite makers have recently managed to dominate the gaming community with their latest update for Chapter 2 Season 5. With Fortnite Winterfest update, makers are planning to add a lot of new stuff to the game. They are planning to cover a part of the map in snow. A number of new Fortnite Winterfest skins and guns will be added to the game later. Currently, makers have not yet announced anything related to its release date. But, this Fortnite update might also bring in some new LMTs to the game. iFireMonkey is a popular data miner and he has shared a Tweet that reveals that seven new LTMs will be brought in the Snowdown Shuffle game mode. A lot of new challenges are also going to be brought in thus makers have already given the players a head start with 50,000 XP for free.
"Showdown Shuffle" is live, it will randomly rotate you through all of the Operation Snowdown LTMs.— iFireMonkey (@iFireMonkey) December 15, 2020
The LTMs are:
- Catch!
- Air Royale
- Tilted Taxis
- Shockwave
- Score Royale
- Rally Royale
- Pickaxe Frenzy pic.twitter.com/SrePVHN0yH
