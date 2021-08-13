Fortnite's Free Guy Skin Launched: Check Free Emote Challenges, 'Dude' Skin And More

Owing to its popularity, Fortnite has seen a host of celebrity collaborations in the past. From the recent Ariana Grande content called Rift Tour to Superman's skin being unveiled in the game, Fortnite does not miss a chance to excite its players and fans. In pursuit of the same, Fortnite has announced a new skin called 'Dude' which is from Ryan Reynold's latest movie, Free Guy. Along with the Free Guy Fortnite skin, players can also unlock a new emote by completing some Free Guy Fortnite challenges. But is the Free Guy Fornite skin free to buy? Keep reading to know more.

Fortnite gets a new skin, Ryan Renolds come to the game as 'Dude' from Free Guy

While Free Guy is Ryan Reynolds latest movie, Reynolds himself is not available as a skin in the game. Instead, one of the characters that he plays in the movie is available as a skin in Fortnite, who is called 'Dude'. In India, the Free Guy Fortnite skin will be revealed on the item shop in the game at 05:30 AM IST on August 13, 2021. So far, only the skin has been revealed and there are no cosmetics with the skin just yet. Additionally, there is a free emote that the players can earn without spending on the Free Guy skin, which might be priced between 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.

We could always use a bit more kindness on the Island so Guy from @Freeguymovie has stopped in with a few tasks to do.



Complete quests to earn the new Good Guy Emote!



🔗: https://t.co/cPH0R5DQta pic.twitter.com/S10xk58p6q — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) August 12, 2021

Free Guy Fortnite challenge for free emote

Get hit by moving vehicle (1)

Place coins around the map (3)

Reboot or revive teammates or interact with campfires (1)

Take melee damage (1)

Talk with any NPC (1)

How to get Free Guy Fortnite Skin in the game?

From what it looks like, the Free Guy skin is a purchase-only skin in the game and players will have to spend a helfty amount to get it in the game. While the price of the skin is not clear yet, it might be priced between 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks. The skin is released to celebrate the launch of Ryan Renolds' new movie called Free Guy, which has been launched today, on August 13, 2021.