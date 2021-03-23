Fortnite's Hazard Platoon Starter Pack: Learn More About This Popular Cosmetic Pack

Fortnite Season 6 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But some of them have been asking a number of questions related to the new update and content that has been introduced to the game. To help these players we have managed to answer some of these questions right here. Read more about Fortnite Season 6.

Fortnite Hazard Platoon Started Pack

Fortnite players have recently been asking a number of questions related to the game. They have been asking questions like what is the Fortnite Hazard platoon starter pack and how to get the Fortnite Hazard platoon starter pack. This is because the makers have added a number of new additions and content to the game with the recent update. To help these players, we have managed to gather some intel on this Fortnite Season 6 that could answer their questions including what is the Fortnite Hazard platoon starter pack and how to get the Fortnite Hazard platoon starter pack. So without any further delay, let’s take a deep dive into knowing more about Fortnite Season 6.

The Fortnite Hazard platoon starter pack is one of the latest packs that was released by the makers. But a recent update for the makers has confirmed that this item is no longer available in the game. The players can buy this pack from Fortnite item shop only after it gets added abc to the game. But no official announcements have been made about the same. The makers had released a post on their official Twitter that said, “Due to an issue, we have removed the Hazard Platoon Pack from the Item Shop. The Hazard Platoon Pack will return to the Item Shop at a later date.” Apart from that, we have also listed all the items that were available in the Hazard Platoon Pack.

Price: 600 V-Bucks

Centurion Outfit

Gallant Gear Back Bling

Centurion Edge Pickaxe

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leaks that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.