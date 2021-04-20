Forza Horizon 4 System Requirements: Minimum & Recommended Specifications To Play The Game

Forza Horizon 4 is one popular racing game that was released in 2018. Since then, the players have been curious about this game and have been trying to figure out a lot of information related to the game. They are currently trying to find Forza Horizon 4 system requirements. So to help them out, we have listed all the information we have about it. Read more

Forza Horizon 4 System Requirements

Forza Horizon 4 is a game with some high-end graphics that certainly require a powerful unit to run properly. Forza Horizon 4 system requirements have been detailed on the official page of the game on Microsoft's official website. The makers have listed out both the minimum and recommended Forza Horizon 4 PC requirements right there. So we have managed to list all these specifications here for our readers.

Minimum PC Requirements

Minimum Requirements to run the game seamlessly

OS Xbox One, Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 8 GB

Video Memory 2 GB

Processor Intel i3-4170 @ 3.7Ghz OR Intel i5 750 @ 2.67Ghz

Graphics NVidia 650TI OR AMD R7 250x

Recommended PC Requirements

Recommended Requirements to run the game seamlessly

OS Xbox One, Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher

Architecture x64

Keyboard Integrated Keyboard

Mouse Integrated Mouse

DirectX 12 API, Hardware Feature Level 11

Memory 12 GB

Video Memory 4 GB

Processor Intel i7-3820 @ 3.6Ghz

Graphics NVidia GTX 970 OR NVidia GTX 1060 3GB OR AMD R9 290x OR AMD RX 470

More about Forza Horizon 4

Forza Horizon 4 size is somewhere around 67 GB and thus needs a strong and fast device to function properly. It is rumoured that the game takes somewhere around 13 hours to finish excluding the side mission. To complete the main story along with the side missions will take somewhere around 40 hours in total. To get all the trophies in the game, the players will be required to invest more than 90 hours of their time. Apart from this, the makers have also been releasing weekly challenges for their players. They have been updating their players with the help of their posts on Twitter.

Next week is Challenge Week! Here’s the schedule of what we’re looking for, so get your best work ready to share with the community! If we select you as a winner in any category, you’ll receive in-game prizes like credits, cars and more! pic.twitter.com/kSWZjgEo91 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) April 16, 2021

Promo Image Source: Forza Horizon Twitter