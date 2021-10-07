Forza Horizon 5 Makers To Introduce The DeLorean From 'Back To The Future' In The Game

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most popular racing games that are touted to be released this year. Forza Horizon 5 release date has been set for November 5th and Playground Games has been releasing new content to build up some interest in their racing game. Similarly, Playground Games recently confirmed the release of The DeLorean car from the Back To The Future film series. Owing to the trend around this car’s release, here is all the information available on the internet about The DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5.
It is certainly a great thing to see Forza Horizon 5 come up with a pop-culture reference by adding The DeLorean car from the Back To The Future. The DeLorean is one of the most classic passenger sports cars which was manufactured and marketed by John DeLorean's DeLorean Motor Company. The information was released during the Let's Go! stream series, Episode 9 that has recently ended. The episode confirmed the release of a newly improved character creator, more Horizon Stories, a first look at the FH5 Festival Playlist, and even the new car. Apart from this, users can also have a look at all the top cars that are going to be available in Forza Horizon 5.
Top cars in Forza Horizon 5
- 2021 Sierra RX3
- 2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé
- 2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R
- 2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S
- 1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK
- 1939 Mercedes-Benz W154
- 1954 Mercedes-Benz SL Coupé
- 1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupé
- 1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II
- 1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR
- 2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG
- 2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG
- 2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG
- 2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6
- 2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck
- 2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class
- 1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1
- 2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum
- 1994 Ford Escort RS Hoonigan Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2"
- 2018 Aston Martin Vantage
- 2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa
- 2010 Pagani Zonda R
- 1963 Volkswagen Beatle
- 2014 Ford F-150 #11 Rockstar Trophy Truck
- 2018 Ford Mustang #25 RTR
- 2018 Ford Mustang #88 RTR
- 1959 Ford Anglia 105E
- 1973 Ford Capri RS3100
- 1940 Ford De Luxe Coupé
- 1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth
- 1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo
- 1977 Ford Escort RS1800
- 2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor
- 1956 Ford F-100
- 1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO
- 2014 Ford Fiesta ST
- 1981 Ford Fiesta XR2
- 2003 Ford Focus RS
- 2009 Ford Focus RS
- 2017 Ford Focus RS
- 2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE
- 1964 Ford GT40 MKI
- 1970 Ford GT70
- 1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302
- 2018 Ford Mustang GT
- 1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupé
- 2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5
- 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500
- 2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid
- 1985 Ford RS200 Evolution
- 1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500
- 2016 Ford Shelby GT350R
- 2013 Ford Shelby GT500
- 1993 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 2000 Ford SVT Cobra R
- 1965 Ford Transit
- 2011 Ford Transit Supersportvan
Forza Horizon 5 price in India
- Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: Rs. 3,499
- Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition: Rs. 4,499
- Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition: Rs. 5,499