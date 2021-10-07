Forza Horizon 5 Makers To Introduce The DeLorean From 'Back To The Future' In The Game

Forza Horizon 5 has been one of the most popular racing games that are touted to be released this year. Forza Horizon 5 release date has been set for November 5th and Playground Games has been releasing new content to build up some interest in their racing game. Similarly, Playground Games recently confirmed the release of The DeLorean car from the Back To The Future film series. Owing to the trend around this car’s release, here is all the information available on the internet about The DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5.

Extremely excited to share that the dream of the '80s, the Delorean DMC-12, will be available in the first week of the Festival Playlist in #ForzaHorizon5 pic.twitter.com/txkonJDsD6 — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) October 5, 2021

Playground Games to release The DeLorean in Forza Horizon 5

It is certainly a great thing to see Forza Horizon 5 come up with a pop-culture reference by adding The DeLorean car from the Back To The Future. The DeLorean is one of the most classic passenger sports cars which was manufactured and marketed by John DeLorean's DeLorean Motor Company. The information was released during the Let's Go! stream series, Episode 9 that has recently ended. The episode confirmed the release of a newly improved character creator, more Horizon Stories, a first look at the FH5 Festival Playlist, and even the new car. Apart from this, users can also have a look at all the top cars that are going to be available in Forza Horizon 5.

Top cars in Forza Horizon 5

2021 Sierra RX3

2016 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupé

2017 Mercedes-AMG GT R

2018 Mercedes-AMG E 63 S

1929 Mercedes-Benz SSK

1939 Mercedes-Benz W154

1954 Mercedes-Benz SL Coupé

1987 Mercedes-Benz AMG Hammer Coupé

1990 Mercedes-Benz 190E 2.5-16 Evolution II

1998 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLK GTR

2011 Mercedes-Benz SLS AMG

2012 Mercedes-Benz SLK 55 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz E 63 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz A 45 AMG

2013 Mercedes-Benz G 65 AMG

2014 Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 6x6

2015 Mercedes-Benz #24 Tankpool24 Racing Truck

2018 Mercedes-Benz X-Class

1967 Ford Racing Escort RS1600 MK1

2020 Ford Super Duty F-450 DRW Platinum

1994 Ford Escort RS Hoonigan Cosworth WRC "Cossie V2"

2018 Aston Martin Vantage

2008 Maserati MC12 Versione Corsa

2010 Pagani Zonda R

1963 Volkswagen Beatle

2014 Ford F-150 #11 Rockstar Trophy Truck

2018 Ford Mustang #25 RTR

2018 Ford Mustang #88 RTR

1959 Ford Anglia 105E

1973 Ford Capri RS3100

1940 Ford De Luxe Coupé

1992 Ford Escort RS Cosworth

1986 Ford Escort RS Turbo

1977 Ford Escort RS1800

2011 Ford F-150 SVT Raptor

1956 Ford F-100

1972 Ford Falcon XA GT-HO

2014 Ford Fiesta ST

1981 Ford Fiesta XR2

2003 Ford Focus RS

2009 Ford Focus RS

2017 Ford Focus RS

2014 Ford FPV Limited Edition Pursuit UTE

1964 Ford GT40 MKI

1970 Ford GT70

1969 Ford Mustang Boss 302

2018 Ford Mustang GT

1965 Ford Mustang GT Coupé

2018 Ford Mustang RTR Spec 5

2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500

2014 Ford Ranger T6 Rally Raid

1985 Ford RS200 Evolution

1987 Ford Sierra Cosworth RS500

2016 Ford Shelby GT350R

2013 Ford Shelby GT500

1993 Ford SVT Cobra R

2000 Ford SVT Cobra R

1965 Ford Transit

2011 Ford Transit Supersportvan

Forza Horizon 5 price in India