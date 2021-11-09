Forza Horizon 5 Release Date: When will Forza come out on Xbox Gaming Pass?

Forza Horizon 5 has been released for Premium customers on November 5, 2021. For this early access, Premium customers have paid more than the regular customers of the game. Nevertheless, the game is about to release for all players today, i.e. November 9, 2021. The Mexico map developed this time is one of the largest maps in the nine-year history of the game. The game will initially be launched for Xbox and Windows players.

The game comes with detailed graphics and popular cars. Players will keep on the right side of the road in the fifth title of the Forza Horizon franchise. Previously the game was situated in the United Kingdom and Australia and hence players had to drive on the left side of the road. Along with the new games, players will get to experience Horizon Arcade which comes with 12 minigames that can be enjoyed by the players.

When does Forza Horizon 5 come out?

According to a report by Gamespot, the game is using a rolling release model. It means that in the countries where there are more than one time zones, the game will release at midnight in the easternmost region. The game is coming out in North America at 9 PM Pt on November 8, 2021, which is midnight ET on November 8. which is the equivalent of midnight ET on November 9 2021.

When will Forza Horizon 5 release on Xbox Game Pass?

Players who have bought the Standard version of Forza Horizon 5 and are waiting for the game to appear on the Xbox Game Pass will be able to enjoy the game from today onwards. As far as the time is concerned, the game will be available on the Xbox Gaming Pass at 12:01 AM midnight for player's local time.

Forza Horizon 5 price

On the Microsoft Store, the standard edition of the Forza Horizon 5 starts from Rs. 3,999. The Deluxe edition costs Rs. 5,399 and the Premium edition costs Rs. 6,599. On Steam, the prices of all three editions in ascending order are Rs. 3,499, Rs. 4,499, Rs. 5,499 respectively. To download and install the full game, both Xbox and Windows players will need approximately 110GB of storage. Stay tuned for more gaming news.