Forza Horizon 5 Released For Premium Customers; Check Minimum Requirements & Price

Forza Horizon 5 has been launched for Premium members on November 5, 2021. For regular customers, the game will be out on November 9, 2021. The open-world arcade game is based in Mexico and has come back to the North American setting for the first time in a decade. The Forza Horizon 5 Mexico map is the biggest map developed by Playground Games for any title to date. The game is available to play on Xbox Series S, X, One and Windows 10, 11.

The game comes with detailed graphics and popular cars. Players will keep on the right side of the road in the fifth title of the Forza Horizon franchise. Previously the game was situated in the United Kingdom and Australia and hence players had to drive on the left side of the road. Along with the new games, players will get to experience Horizon Arcade which comes with 12 minigames that can be enjoyed by the players.

Forza Horizon 5 PC System Requirements

The Forza Horizon 5 is a demanding game in terms of graphic requirements. The minimal requirement of the game is either AMD Ryzen 3 1200 series processor or an Intel Core i5-4460 processor. Along with these processors, the game will require AMD Radeon RX470 or an Nvidia GTX 970 graphics card. The RAM requirements for both the chips are 8GB, along with 4GB of VRAM or graphics card memory.

However, the game can scale all the way up to the Intel Core i7-10700K processor and utilize the immense power of Nvidia RTX 3080 for rendering graphics in 4K with ultimate details. To run the game at the maximum configuration, a minimum of 16GB of RAM and 10GB of VRAM is required. Refer to the image given below for a complete set of requirements.

Forza Horizon 5 price

On the Microsoft Store, the standard edition of the Forza Horizon 5 starts from Rs. 3,999. The Deluxe edition costs Rs. 5,399 and the Premium edition costs Rs. 6,599. On Steam, the prices of all three editions in ascending order are Rs. 3,499, Rs. 4,499, Rs. 5,499 respectively. To download and install the full game, both Xbox and Windows players will need approximately 110GB of storage. Stay tuned for more gaming news.