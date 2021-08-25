Forza Horizon 5 Steam Page Unveils PC Price For India; Check Release, Specification & More

The Xbox Gamescom 2021 managed to unveil a lot of information about some upcoming games. The stream was held on Tuesday, August 24 and Microsoft confirmed that the pre-order for their racing game is currently live. This has been picked up by the gamers and they are curious to learn more about Forza Horizon 5 which is scheduled to release on November 9, 2021. Here is all the information available about the fifth addition to the Forza gaming franchise. Read more.

Forza Horizon 5 PC Price for India

Microsoft has already started taking pre-orders for their upcoming game on Steam and the Microsoft store. Apart from this, the game developers are working on releasing exclusive Forza themed accessories like the Forza Horizon 5 Limited Edition Xbox wireless controller to India. They have fixed the price of this controller at Rs. 7,290. Well, the pre-orders are only available on these two stores and Microsoft will soon make the game available on online shopping platforms like Amazon and Flipkart. Apart from this, here is a list of all the Forza Horizon 5 PC Prices for India which were revealed during the Xbox Gamescom 2021. Keep in mind that their prices have been taken from Steam and the prices might differ according to the platform.

Forza Horizon 5 Standard Edition: Rs. 3,499

Forza Horizon 5 Deluxe Edition: Rs. 4,499

Forza Horizon 5 Premium Edition: Rs. 5,499

Forza Horizon 5 system requirements

Microsoft has always kept some of the games exclusive to use for PC and Xbox users. Forza has been one of the most popular Xbox exclusives that can not be played on a PlayStation. Since the game has not been released officially, the exact size of the game cannot be listed currently. But, the experts suggest that the players should have at least 80 GB available space on their consoles to install the game. Apart from this, they also have to follow a list of Forza Horizon 5 system requirements that need to be fulfilled to get the best gaming experience. All the requirements have been taken from Microsoft's official website.

PC requirements