Forza Horizon 5's Map Is Out; Here's What You Can Expect From The Latest Xbox Exclusive

Forza Horizon 5 is an upcoming racing game announced by Microsoft about two months ago. The community has been extremely excited to learn more about this latest Xbox exclusive. Playground Games has already been releasing a lot of information about the upcoming Forza Horizon 5. They recently released a full map of Forza Horizon 5 map on Twitter. This has been received well by the gaming community and they are curious to learn more about this racing game. Here is all the information on the internet about the new Forza Horizon 5.

New Forza Horizon 5 Map Details

Playground Games has already confirmed the release of a new map from their upcoming game. This was released mostly to give the users an idea about what to expect from the game. The Forza Horizon map has already created a lot of interest around the game’s release set for November 9, 2021. Developers had confirmed that the game will feature streets and off-road paths of Mexico to race against players from all over the globe. The Forza Horizon Reddit community has also released their thoughts about the new map that has just been released. Known names of the video game racing community like Techophilia and BoomBamCrash have given out positive responses towards this new Forza Horizon Map. Nothing can be concluded about the Forza Horizon 5 Map details with this satellite view picture but it surely is a huge map that will feature biomes, named and unnamed locations, and more.

More about Forza Horizon's map

Experts suggest that the Forza Horizon 5 map size seems 50 per cent bigger than the map released for the previous instalment of the gaming franchise. The developers have also released a 36-minute long video on their official YouTube channel. The video gives the players an in-depth analysis of the streets and off-road paths of Mexico featured in the game. It also confirms the introduction of unseen race maps including deserts, jungles and mountains around Mexico. The game will feature 11 district biomes including “snowy peaks, tropical jungles, epic canyons, beautiful beaches, ancient architecture and modern cities.”

Image: @ForzaHorizon/Twitter