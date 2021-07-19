Free Fire Becomes Most Downloaded BR Game On Google Play Store With 1 Billion Downloads

Garena Free Fire has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst the gamers in India. Not just India, but the game has managed to gain players from all over the globe. The game has been downloaded by 1 billion users on Google Play Store. It now becomes the most downloaded Battle Royale game on the app. This has now been one of the most talked-about topics amongst gamers. To help them out, here is all the information about Garena’s Free Fire and some latest updates about it.

Garena Free Fire crosses 1 Billion downloads on Google Play Store

Garena took to their LinkedIn account to share the news of becoming the most downloaded Battle Royale game on Google Play Store. The makers are planning to celebrate it by launching a special in-game event for the players. They are also going to bring in some more additions to their game for celebrating the Free Fire’s fourth anniversary. Well, it is good to see a number of Battle Royale breaking records after their launch in the Indian gaming industry. With the relaunch of Battlegrounds Mobile India, Free Fire could certainly get to see some competition for dominating the Indian gaming and esports industry. Keep in mind that Battlegrounds Mobile India has not been released for iOs users. A massive rise in the number of active gamers will certainly increase for BGMI after it gets an iOS launch.

Apart from this, July is going to be a busy month for Garena. They will be hosting the Free Fire All-Stars event throughout July. Keep in mind that they will also need to work on releasing a new update for bringing their new special event for the players. The All-Stars event was started on July 13 for Asian servers. This tournament is slated to run till August covering other areas like America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa. The game has also seen massive success by becoming the highest-grossing mobile game in India. This was after the Indian Government had banned PUBG Mobile and a number of other apps under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act.