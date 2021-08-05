Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 Goes Live On August 6: Release Time, Reward List And More

Free Fire’s 'Frenzy Update' introduced the new Clash Squad Ranked Season 7 and it is supposed to end on August 5. This is mostly because each Season in the game runs for about 2 months to bring in new content for making things more interesting for the players. Garena has recently unveiled their new Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 and the community is excited about it. The new Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 release date has been set as August 6. The players are trying to search for more information on the Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 reward list. Here is everything on the internet about this new Free Fire season. Read more

Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 rewards list

The event will bring in new rewards to the game along with one fundamental prize. Every season Garena recognises one item as the main reward for their event. This time, an exotic skin for a weapon is supposed to take the spot of this fundamental reward in the game. New Season 8 is supposed to go live on August 6 at 02:30 PM IST. The prizes will be given only after the players are able to reach the Gold-III level in the Clash Squad Ranked matches. Other rewards like character sections, play cards, vouchers and many more rewards will be given to the players during this event. Apart from this, the new season will also bring in some changes to the rankings of the players.

More about Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8

It is common to see the runnings get reduced with the introduction of a new Season in Free Fire. This is so that the players complete the new challenges introduced to the game for getting more rewards and XP for getting to the top ranking. These changes will be incorporated into the game after the ongoing Season 7 ends on August 5. Here is also a list of all the ranking changes that are going to be changed along with the Free Fire Clash Squad Season 8 update.