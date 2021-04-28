Free Fire Download In Jio Phone: Does Free Fire Work On Jio Phone?

One of the biggest mobile games in India, Free Fire has never failed to amaze gamers with its incredible updates and intriguing challenges. Garena Free Fire is a survival game that comes to one's mind while thinking about PUBG Mobile's replacement. It was developed by Sea Ltd, a company that origins in Singapore. However, recently, many fans of this survival multiplayer are wondering about the impossible - Free Fire download in Jio phone. If you have been wondering about the same, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Does Free Fire work on Jio phone?

As we all know that Free Fire is a mobile gaming application and it allows players to enter a Battle Royale setting. However, the survival game only supports smartphones falling under a certain standard requirement. One must know that while the game is available on almost all versions of iPhone and iPads, the same is not true for Android devices. Meaning, if you want to play the Free Fire game, you need to have a phone with Android Operating System version 4.0 or more.

In simple words, users who were wondering about Free Fire download in Jio phone, we have a piece of bad news. You must know that Jio Phones are the simplest model of phone which costs around the price of â‚¹ 1,699. The main use of this device is only to communicate and even though it supports 4G technology and some other features, it is impossible for it to play a graphics-heavy game like Free Fire.

Also, if you are a Jio Phone user, you will be aware that the phone runs on Kai OS which simply means that the standard requirements needed to run Free Fire are unavailable. However, many hackers and online thieves try such tricks to make people download fake links and APK downloads. The developers have not provided the support hence all these apps claiming to be Free Fire are either fake or malware.

The survival game is available on Playstation, PC, Android and iOS. Android smartphone users can download the game from the Google Play store easily. Currently, the game has 500 million downloads worldwide, and the initial download may cost users only 42 MB of internet data. However, there are in-app downloads as well whenever the app receives updates. The app offers high-quality graphics and a strong user interface which helps players have a good time playing the survival game.

Promo Image ~ Shutterstock