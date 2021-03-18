Free Fire Holi Event Release Date: When Is The Grand Holi Celebration Event In Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games that was developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for the Android and iOS mobile platform. In the year 2019, the number of downloads this game had was the highest as compared to any other mobile game globally. Due to all this popularity, Free Fire got the "Best Popular Vote Game" award by the Google Play Store in 2019. Now Gareena is back with another major event and this time its the Free Fire Holi event which will be celebrated on March 28, 2021. Continue reading to know more about this upcoming Free Fire update.

Free Fire Holi Event Release Date