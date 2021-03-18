Free Fire Holi Event Release Date: When Is The Grand Holi Celebration Event In Free Fire?

Garena Free Fire is one of the most famous battle royale games that was developed by 111 Dots Studio and published by Garena for the Android and iOS mobile platform. In the year 2019, the number of downloads this game had was the highest as compared to any other mobile game globally. Due to all this popularity, Free Fire got the "Best Popular Vote Game" award by the Google Play Store in 2019. Now Gareena is back with another major event and this time its the Free Fire Holi event which will be celebrated on March 28, 2021. Continue reading to know more about this upcoming Free Fire update.
Free Fire Holi Event Release Date
- The first stage of this event is known as - "Fight for your colours"
- This is already live and will run from March 15 to 29 in which the Survivors will join the search for the hideout of the Demoness.
- They will need to pick their exploration track marked in different colours, locate the Demoness, then release the stolen colours.
- Taking the Demoness down will require the collective efforts of all Survivors across India.
- The rewards include
- The Punkster Runner bundle,
- A Custom Room Card,
- A Character Level 8 Card,
- An Awakening Shard.
- Once the Demoness is defeated the colours would be dispersed to different locations across the map.
- Players will need to collect and exchange the colours for additional rewards.
- Stage 2 will start with a personality test taken by the survivors
- There will be a set of simple questions around their playing style, how to make friends, etc. in order to reveal their true colours.
- This colour will represent them for the final colour collection.
- Players will then have to collect coloured paints from after-match drops,
- exchange any duplicated colours with friends,
- Gather a full set of 10 colours to restore them to Free Fire.
- Free Fire Holi Event Rewards
- Players will receive rewards like the One-Finger Push-Up emote and the Cyber Bunnies sky-board.
- The grand Holi celebration takes place on March 28 along with some additional rewards.
- The company will also release a new web series along with a music video which will be released along with the in-game grand celebration
- The three-episode web series will follow a group of players coming together through Free Fire
- The first episode is out now on the official YouTube channel of Free Fire.