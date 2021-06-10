Last Updated:

Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event: Here Are The Free Fire Event Rules And Rewards

Free Fire is hosting an all-new event called the Hope Ascension Spin event for their player base. Check out the rules and rewards for Hope Ascension Spin Event.

Garena Free Fire is one of the famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. Free Fire also holds regular events to provide new content for its players. Many players wish to learn more about Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event.

Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event

Free Fire hosts regular events for the players to have some fun and also unlock some cool new stuff. The Hope Ascension Spin event in Free Fire is a Spin and Win event. The players will need to spend diamonds on this Premium Spin wheel to earn prizes such as weapons from the Hand of Hope bundle. These weapon skins will not only help the user change the appearance of their weapons, but also the stats. The Hope Ascension Spin event in Free Fire will cost the user 20 Diamonds for each spin and after every spin, the player can claim certain rewards. The event has kickstarted on the 5th of June and will go on till the 18th of June in Free Fire. Check out all the rewards for the Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event Update below:

  • Legends Token
  • Cube Fragment
  • Dragon Fang
  • Bounty Token
  • Resupply Map
  • Weapon Royale Voucher
  • Diamond Royale Voucher
  • Memory Fragment (Xayne)
  • Memory Fragment (Maro)
  • Memory Fragment (Shirou)
  • Memory Fragment (Skyler)
  • Memory Fragment (Chrono)
  • Memory Fragment (Dasha)
  • Memory Fragment (K)
  • Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate
  • FAMAS-Moonwalk Loot Crate
  • Double EXP Card (24h)
  • Double Gold Card (24h)
  • Scan
  • Pet Food
  • Universal Fragment
  • Gold Royale Voucher
  • Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate
  • Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate
  • Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate
  • Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate
  • Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate
  • Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate
  • M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate
  • Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate
  • Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate
  • Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate
  • Pharaoh Weapon Loot CrateTitanium Weapon Loot Crate
  • Bumblebee Loot Crate

Redeem Prize pool

  • Legend tokens required to grab the gun skins and other rewards
  • M1887 – Hand of Hope- 5 Legends Tokens
  • Blueprint: Safari Riot- 4 Legends Tokens
  • PLASMA – Hand of Hope- 3 Legends Tokens
  • Heart of the Dead Surfboard- 2 Legends Tokens
  • The Death Skull Parachute- 1 Legends Tokens

