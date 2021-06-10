Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event: Here Are The Free Fire Event Rules And Rewards

Garena Free Fire is one of the famous online multiplayer shooting match-ups with a major player base. Free Fire is a versatile application that has become much more mainstream since PUBG was restricted in India. Free Fire has many game modes that players can evaluate, for example, Battle Royale Mode where 50 players play 10-minute rounds. They likewise have different modes like 4v4 and Squad Battles. Free Fire also holds regular events to provide new content for its players. Many players wish to learn more about Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event.

The mighty Hand of Hope guns have dropped in-game! 🔫 Get your hands on the long-awaited M1887 Hand of Hope and the Plasma Hand of Hope skins from the newest event, Hope Ascension.



The Hope Ascension event ends on the 18th of June. ⏳#FreeFire #IndiaKaBattleRoyale #Booyah pic.twitter.com/m36ntWqBHj — Free Fire India Official (@IndiaFreeFire) June 5, 2021

Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event

Free Fire hosts regular events for the players to have some fun and also unlock some cool new stuff. The Hope Ascension Spin event in Free Fire is a Spin and Win event. The players will need to spend diamonds on this Premium Spin wheel to earn prizes such as weapons from the Hand of Hope bundle. These weapon skins will not only help the user change the appearance of their weapons, but also the stats. The Hope Ascension Spin event in Free Fire will cost the user 20 Diamonds for each spin and after every spin, the player can claim certain rewards. The event has kickstarted on the 5th of June and will go on till the 18th of June in Free Fire. Check out all the rewards for the Free Fire Hope Ascension Spin Event Update below:

Legends Token

Cube Fragment

Dragon Fang

Bounty Token

Resupply Map

Weapon Royale Voucher

Diamond Royale Voucher

Memory Fragment (Xayne)

Memory Fragment (Maro)

Memory Fragment (Shirou)

Memory Fragment (Skyler)

Memory Fragment (Chrono)

Memory Fragment (Dasha)

Memory Fragment (K)

Winterlands AK Weapon Loot Crate

FAMAS-Moonwalk Loot Crate

Double EXP Card (24h)

Double Gold Card (24h)

Scan

Pet Food

Universal Fragment

Gold Royale Voucher

Master of Minds Weapon Loot Crate

Rebel Academy Weapon Loot Crate

Imp-Heads Weapon Loot Crate

Loose Cannon Weapon Loot Crate

Artificial Intelligence Weapon Loot Crate

Water Elemental Weapon Loot Crate

M4A1 – Cataclysm Weapon Loot Crate

Ice Blue Weapon Loot Crate

Shark Attack Weapon Loot Crate

Imperial Rome Weapon Loot Crate

Pharaoh Weapon Loot CrateTitanium Weapon Loot Crate

Bumblebee Loot Crate

Redeem Prize pool

Legend tokens required to grab the gun skins and other rewards

M1887 – Hand of Hope- 5 Legends Tokens

Blueprint: Safari Riot- 4 Legends Tokens

PLASMA – Hand of Hope- 3 Legends Tokens

Heart of the Dead Surfboard- 2 Legends Tokens

The Death Skull Parachute- 1 Legends Tokens

IMAGE: INDIAFREEFIRE TWITTER